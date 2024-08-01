Is Usain Bolt at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Sixteen years ago, Usain Bolt made history at the 2008 Beijing Games by breaking his own world record in the 100-meter sprint and setting a new world record in the 200-meter event just days later. The Jamaican sprinter still holds both records to this day.

Will the fastest man of all time compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Bolt's most recent race was in the 2017 World Championships in London. The then-30 year old won the bronze medal in the 100-meter sprint, withdrew from the 200 and exited with an injury in the 4x100-meter relay.

The bronze medal effort in the 100 was Bolt's first time not winning the gold in an individual event since winning the silver medal in the 200 at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka.

Will Bolt return to the track for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Is Usain Bolt running at the 2024 Olympics?

No. Bolt competed in his last Olympics and won the sprinter treble – gold in the 100-meter sprint, 200-meter sprint and 4x100-meter relay – in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. They were his sixth, seventh and eighth Olympic gold medals, respectively.

Aug 13, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Usain Bolt (JAM) poses during a farewell retirement victory lap during the IAAF World Championships in Athletics at London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He retired from racing after the 2017 World Championships.

