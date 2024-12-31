USA vs. Canada world juniors hockey time, TV, full tournament schedule

The rival United States and Canada have plenty at stake when they face off Tuesday night in the traditional New Year's Eve game at the world junior hockey championship.

Both teams are 2-0-1-0 and are tied with seven points atop Group A in the final game of the preliminary round. The winner will clinch the top seed and a Thursday quarterfinal meeting against the bottom seed in Group B (the winner of Tuesday's Switzerland-Kazakhstan game). The loser could drop to third place, depending on the Finland-Latvia result.

The defending champion USA beat Germany and Latvia and lost to Finland in overtime. Canada, which won the under-20 tournament in 2022 and 2023, shut out Finland and Germany on either side of an upset loss to Latvia.

What to know about Tuesday's USA-Canada game and the full schedule in Ottawa:

James Hagens (12) has two goals and four assists for Team USA. He plays on a line with Boston College teammates Gabe Perreault (34) and Ryan Leonard (9).

When is the USA vs. Canada world juniors hockey game?

The USA and Canada will play at 8 p.m. ET at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

How to watch USA vs. Canada world juniors hockey game

The game will be aired on NHL Network in the United States and on TSN in Canada.

USA vs. Canada players to watch

USA: James Hagens, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft, leads the Americans with six points. He plays on a line with Boston College teammates Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault. Defenseman Cole Hutson also has six points. He's the brother of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson. The USA hadn't announced their starting goalie. Michigan State's Trey Augustine has made two starts (1-0-1) and Western Michigan's Hampton Slukynsky is 1-0.

Canada: Canada has no scorer in the top 25 at the tournament. Easton Cowan leads the team with three points. Gavin McKenna (one goal) is the early front-runner for the 2026 draft. Goalie Carter George has two shutouts.

Today's world juniors hockey schedule

(All times Eastern)

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, noon, NHLN, TSN Game will determine final seed in Group B

Latvia vs. Finland, 2:30, TSN4. NHLN will air at 3:30 on Jan. 1

Czechia vs. Sweden, 5, NHLN, TSN. Game will determine the top seed in Group B

United States vs. Canada, 8, NHLN, TSN Game will determine the top seed in Group A

World juniors hockey scores

Dec. 26

Sweden 5, Slovakia 2

United States 10, Germany 4

Czechia 5, Switzerland 1

Canada 4, Finland 0

Dec. 27

Slovakia 2, Switzerland 1

Finland 3, Germany 1

Sweden 8, Kazakhstan 1

Latvia 3, Canada 2 (SO)

Dec. 28

Czechia 14, Kazakhstan 2

United States 5, Latvia 1

Dec. 29

Sweden 7, Switzerland 5

Finland 4, United States 3 (OT)

Czechia 4, Slovakia 2

Canada 3, Germany 0

Dec. 30

Slovakia 5, Kazakhstan 4 (OT)

Latvia 4, Germany 3 (OT)

World juniors hockey playoff round

Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, noon, NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinal 2, 2:30, NHLN, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Quarterfinal 3, 5, NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinal 4, 7:30, NHLN, TSN

Jan. 4

Semifinal 1 3:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN

Semifinal 2 7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN

Jan. 5

Third-place game, 3:30, NHLN, TSN

Championship game, 7:30, NHLN, TSN

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World juniors hockey: USA vs Canada time, TV, how to watch