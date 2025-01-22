USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Jan. 21: Islam Makhachev, Merab Dvalishvili climb pound for pound rankings

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) celebrates after winning a UFC bantamweight title fight against Umar Nurmagomedov (not pictured) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UFC 311 took place this past Saturday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., and it produced a few updates across multiple divisions.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev made quick work of short-notice opponent Renato Moicano, winning the fight by submission in the first round to defend his lightweight title. In the co-feature, Merab Dvalishvili ended the undefeated run of Umar Nurmagomedov to retain his bantamweight crown.

As a result of both of their performances, they both make moves up the men's pound for pound rankings.

