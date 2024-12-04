Dakota Ditcheva def Taila Santos - 2024 PFL Championship fight night at King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Jose Peñuela / PFL)

2024 PFL Championship took place this past Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it produced a massive update in the women's rankings.

Dakota Ditcheva stopped Taila Santos in the women's flyweight championship bout in a stellar performance to claim the title and $1 million.

Entering the week at No. 14, Ditcheva's performance vaulted her to No. 5, replacing Santos.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Dec. 3: Dakota Ditcheva rockets toward top 5