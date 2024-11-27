USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Nov. 26: Petr Yan back on the rise

UFC Fight Night 248 took place last weekend in Macau, and it produced a key shift in the men's bantamweight division.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan returned to action in the main event at Galaxy Arena, where he outperformed former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in an exciting headliner.

Entering the week at No. 5, the former champ climbs to No. 4 after back-to-back wins.

