USA men's basketball at the Olympics today: USA vs. Serbia tipoff time, how to watch, lineups

The United States Men's Basketball team opens the 2024 Paris Olympics in its quest for a fifth straight gold medal.

Led by LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and nine other NBA superstars, the U.S. will open the summer games in Paris against Serbia on Sunday. Team USA lost its opener to France in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but won its next five games to clinch the gold medal. The United States has gone 29-1 in Olympic play since finishing with a bronze medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The men's national team is led by Durant and James, each showing up in their fourth Olympic experience, but also has a few newcomers in 3-point shooting legend Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid, who is making his U.S. Olympic debut after representing France and Cameroon in previous appearances.

Here's what you need to know on how to watch the U.S. Men's National Team Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics vs. Serbia, including start time, TV channel information, streaming options and starting lineup:

What channel is the U.S. Men's Basketball Team vs. Serbia today?

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: NBC Olympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

NBC will broadcast the United States Men's Basketball team's Group C opener against Serbia to open play at the 2024 Paris Olympics. You can stream the game on Peacock or Fubo, the latter of which carries the NBC and offers a free trial to select users.

U.S. Men's Basketball Team vs. Serbia start time

Date: Sunday, July 28

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

Location: Pierre Mauroy Stadium (Lilles, France)

The United States Men's Basketball team plays Serbia in its Group C opener at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET inside Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lilles, France.

U.S. Men's Basketball Team Paris Olympics roster

Here's the roster for the U.S. Men's National basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics under coach Steve Kerr, the coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Listed in number order. Olympic appearance in parentheses.

No. 4 Stephen Curry, guard (1st)

No. 5 Anthony Edwards, guard (1st)

No. 6 LeBron James, forward (4th)

No. 7 Kevin Durant, forward (4th)

No. 8 Derrick White, guard (1st)

No. 9 Tyrese Haliburton, guard (1st)

No. 10 Jayson Tatum, forward (2nd)

No. 11 Joel Embiid, center (1st)

No. 12 Jrue Holiday, guard (2nd)

No. 13 Bam Adebayo, center (2nd)

No. 14 Anthony Davis, forward (2nd)

No. 15 Devin Booker, guard (2nd)

U.S. Men's Basketball Team starting lineup vs. Serbia at Paris Olympics

