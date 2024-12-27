USA looks to defend world juniors hockey title: 2025 schedule, roster, how to watch

The United States will look to defend its title when the world junior hockey championship begins on Thursday in Ottawa.

The Americans are bringing 10 players from that championship team to this year's tournament, which features the world's best under-20 players, including drafted and draft-eligible NHL prospects.

The 25-player U.S. team (14 forwards, eight defenseman and three goaltenders) features six NHL first-round picks, eight second-round picks and eight others drafted in other rounds. Twenty-two of the players are on college hockey teams.

The USA is in Group A with Canada, Finland, Germany and Latvia. Group B features Czechia, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Here's what to know about the Dec. 26-Jan. 5 world junior championships:

Ryan Leonard (9) celebrates a U.S. goal against Germany's goaltender Nico Pertuch (1) during Thursday's 10-4 victory.

How can I watch the world junior championships?

The games will be aired on NHL Network in the United States and on TSN in Canada.

World junior championships Team USA roster

Goaltenders

Number, player, team

*-played on last year's team

1 Trey Augustine, Michigan State*

30 Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan

31 Sam Hillebrandt, Barrie Colts*

Defensemen

Number, player, team

3 Logan Hensler, Wisconsin

4 Colin Ralph, St. Cloud State

5 Drew Fortescue, Boston College*

6 Adam Kleber, Minnesota Duluth

14 Aram Minnetian, Boston College*

16 Paul Fischer, Notre Dame

24 Cole Hutson, Boston University

28 Zeev Buium, University of Denver*

Forwards

Number, player, team

2 Teddy Stiga, Boston College

8 Brandon Svoboda, Boston University

9 Ryan Leonard, Boston College*

10 Carey Terrance, Erie Otters*

11 Oliver Moore, University of Minnesota*

12 James Hagens, Boston College

17 Danny Nelson, Notre Dame*

19 Trevor Connelly, Providence College

20 Joey Willis, Saginaw Spirit

22 Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth

23 Austin Burnevik, St. Cloud State

34 Gabe Perreault, Boston College*

74 Brodie Ziemer, University of Minnesota

91 Cole Eiserman, Boston University

2025 draft eligible players to watch

Team USA's James Hagens was listed among Central Scouting's early season top prospects to watch. He has 20 points in 16 Boston College games and is playing at this tournament with college linemates Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault.

Other A-rated skaters at this tournament include USA defenseman Logan Hensler, Canada forward Porter Martone and Canada defenseman Matthew Schaeffer.

Forward Victor Eklund, brother of the San Jose Sharks' William Eklund, will play for Sweden.

Team USA world junior championships results

Dec. 26: United States 10, Germany 4. Hagens had two goals and two assists and Hutson had five assists. Hagens opened the scoring in the first period and put the USA back ahead by two goals after Germany had pulled to within 3-2 in the second period. The USA outshot Germany 56-22.

World junior championships schedule, scores

All times p.m. ET

Dec. 26

Sweden 5, Slovakia 2

United States 10, Germany 4

Czechia 5, Switzerland 1

Canada vs. Finland, 7:30; NHLN, TSN

Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 1, NHLN, TSN

Finland vs. Germany, 3:30; NHLN, TSN4

Kazakhstan vs. Sweden, 5; TSN, NHLN will air at 11

Canada vs. Latvia, 7:30, NHLN, TSN

Dec. 28

Czechia vs. Kazakhstan, 1, NHLN, TSN

United States vs. Latvia, 3:30, NHLN, TSN

Dec. 29

Sweden vs. Switzerland, noon, NHLN, TSN

Finland vs. United States, 2:30, NHLN, TSN4

Slovakia vs. Czechia, 5 ET, NHLN, TSN

Germany vs. Canada, 7:30, NHLN, TSN

Dec. 30

Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, 1 ET, NHLN, TSN

Latvia vs. Germany, 3:30, NHLN, TSN

Dec. 31

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, noon, NHLN, TSN

Latvia vs. Finland, 2:30, TSN4. NHLN will air at 3:30 on Jan. 1

Czechia vs. Sweden, 5, NHLN, TSN

United States vs. Canada, 8, NHLN, TSN

Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, noon, NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinal 2, 2:30, NHLN, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Quarterfinal 3, 5, NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinal 4, 7:30, NHLN, TSN

Jan. 4

Semifinal 1 3:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN

Semifinal 2 7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN

Jan. 5

Third-place game, 3:30, NHLN, TSN

Championship game, 7:30, NHLN, TSN

