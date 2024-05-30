USA gymnastics championships live updates: What to know about tonight’s men’s competition

The U.S. gymnastics championships are a pivotal event for the men, where Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Yul Moldauer and Asher Hong are among those trying to position themselves for Olympic team inclusion.

USA TODAY Sports’ Nancy Armour and Tom Schad will provide live updates, results and analysis throughout the competition. Follow along.

When does Simone Biles compete at the U.S. gymnastics championships?

Simone Biles will compete in Session 2. That means she, and the other big names on the women's side, will be in action starting at around 8 p.m. ET on Friday night and around 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night. –– Tom Schad

US gym championships schedule 2024

The senior men will compete Thursday night and Saturday night, with the women in action Friday and Sunday.

Unlike the Olympics, where there are separate all-around and apparatus finals, the national championships will consist of two all-around sessions in each gender. More than 50 athletes will also be competing in the junior competition.

Thursday, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET: Senior Men, Day 1

Friday, 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET: Senior Women (Session 1), Day 1

Friday, 7:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET: Senior Women (Session 2), Day 1

Saturday, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET: Senior Men, Day 2

Sunday, 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET: Senior Women (Session 1), Day 2

Sunday, 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET: Senior Women (Session 2), Day 2

Where are the 2024 US gymnastics championships?

The U.S. championships will run from Thursday to Sunday at Dickies Arena, located a few miles west of downtown Fort Worth. — Tom Schad

