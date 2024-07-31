USA Basketball vs. South Sudan live updates: Time, TV and more from Paris Olympics

Team USA's men's basketball team is back in action Wednesday against another familiar foe: South Sudan. The two teams met in a thrilling Team USA Basketball showcase game that took a huge third-quarter comeback for the U.S. to get the victory. Team USA captain LeBron James led the way in that one with 23 points.

This is the second game of group play for Team USA. In the first game, Team USA earned a 110-84 victory over Serbia powered by Kevin Durant's incredibly efficient 23 points. Durant went 8-for-9 from the field, including 5-of-5 from three-point range. James had 21 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in the win as well.

South Sudan won its opener 90-79 over Puerto Rico. Carlik Jones - who became the first player to record a triple-double against Team USA in that close showcase game - posted a team-high 19 points in the opening win.

A win for either team all but seals a spot in the knockout stage of the Olympic men's basketball tournament. The losing team will need to win their group stage finale to move on to the knockout rounds.

'Make the whole country proud': South Sudan men's basketball beats odds to inspire at Olympics

USA vs. South Sudan: Time, TV, streaming and how to watch

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET | 11:45 a.m. PT

Location: Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France

TV: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo (free trial)

