USA Basketball finalizing 11 players for Paris Olympics, led by LeBron James, Steph Curry

NBA stars LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are among the 12 players who are planning to play for USA Basketball’s men’s national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until USA Basketball makes an official announcement.

Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton are also part of the roster that is being finalized, and the remaining spot will be named later.

This will be Curry’s first Olympic appearance, Durant is going for his fourth Olympic gold medal and James will try to win his third gold medal. Embiid is also planning to play in his first Olympics.

The U.S. men have won four consecutive gold medals since finishing with a bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Games, which is considered a turning point in USA Basketball for the men. Jerry Colangelo helped turned the program around and made it appealing for NBA players to play in the Olympics for Mike Krzyzewski. Grant Hill is now the managing director of the U.S. men’s national team and received commitments from the NBA’s top Americans to play in Paris.

The U.S. will be favorites to win gold in Paris, and this may be the best team it sends to the Olympics since the 2012 London Olympics. The roster has size, scoring and defense – and star power.

In group play at the Paris Olympics, the U.S. will face Serbia, South Sudan and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament winner from Puerto Rico (Mexico, Ivory Coast, Lithuania, Italy, Puerto Rico or Bahrain).

