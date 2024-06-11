US Open tee times announced: See the groupings for Rounds 1 and 2

The 124th U.S. Open golf championship begins Thursday at Pinehurst Resort and the groupings have been released.

Masters champ Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods lead the field of 156 players set to compete for golf's third major of the season.

This will mark the fourth time that Pinehurst has hosted the U.S. Open, with Martin Kaymer (2014), Michael Campbell (2005) and the late Payne Stewart (1999) previously conquering the Donald Ross-designed course.

The U.S. Open has the most diverse field of any of the four majors, with nearly half the field comprised of qualifiers from over 100 regional events.

Wyndham Clark poses with the championship trophy after winning the 2023 U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club.

U.S. Open tee times for Rounds 1 and 2

All Times Eastern

Players will use split tees for the opening two rounds of the U.S. Open, with half the field beginning on hole No. 1 and half the field beginning on hole No. 10.

Thursday (June 13), Hole #1 / Friday (June 14), Hole #10

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. - Michael McGowan, Southern Pines, N.C.; Carter Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C.; Logan McAllister, Oklahoma City, Okla.

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. - Frederik Kjettrup, Denmark; Christopher Petefish, Cumming, Ga.; (a) Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla.

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. - (a) Omar Morales, Mexico; Max Greyserman, Short Hills, N.J.; Casey Jarvis, South Africa

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. - Corey Conners, Canada; Stephan Jaeger, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. - Ryo Ishikawa, Japan; Francesco Molinari, Italy; Sergio Garcia, Spain

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. - Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Collin Morikawa, La Canada, Calif.; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. - Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, Calif.; Adam Hadwin, Canada; Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. - Min Woo Lee, Australia; Sahith Theegala, Spring, Texas; Nicolai Højgaard, Denmark

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. - Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea; Matthieu Pavon, France; Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. - Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Robert Rock, England; (a) Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa.

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. - Takumi Kanaya, Japan; (a) Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif.; Mac Meissner, San Antonio, Texas

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. - Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif.; (a) Bryan Kim, Brookeville, Md.; Jim Herman, Telford, Pa.

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. - Carson Schaake, Omaha, Neb.; Charles Reiter, Newport Beach, Calif.; (a) Colin Prater, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Thursday (June 13), Hole #1/ Friday (June 14), Hole #10

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. - Jason Scrivener, Australia; Brandon Robinson Thompson, England; (a) Brendan Valdes, Orlando, Fla.

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. - (a) Santiago de la Fuente, Mexico; Sam Bairstow, England; Eugenio Chacarra, Spain

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. - Kurt Kitayama, Chico, Calif.; Taylor Moore, Edmond, Okla.; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. - Jason Day, Australia; Harris English, Sea Island, Ga.; Tom Kim, Republic of Korea

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.; Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. - Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.; Nick Dunlap, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Wyndham Clark, Denver, Colo.

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Jon Rahm, Spain; Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. - Shane Lowry, Republic of Ireland; Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.; Martin Kaymer, Germany

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. - Akshay Bhatia, Raleigh, N.C.; Eric Cole, Tequesta, Fla.; Erik van Rooyen, South Africa

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. - Brendon Todd, Athens, Ga.; Taylor Pendrith, Canada; Alex Noren, Sweden

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. - Thomas Detry, Belgium; Brian Campbell, Irvine, Calif.; (a) Jackson Buchanan, Dacula, Ga.

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. - Taisei Shimizu, Japan; (a) Gunnar Broin, Shorewood, Minn.; Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. - Sung Kang, Republic of Korea; Riki Kawamoto, Japan; John Chin, Temecula, Calif.

Thursday (June 13), Hole #10/ Friday (June 14), Hole #1

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. - Rico Hoey, Philippines; Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland; Matteo Manassero, Italy

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. - Dean Burmester, South Africa; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan; Seamus Power, Republic of Ireland

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. - S.H. Kim, Republic of Korea; Justin Lower, Akron, Ohio; Tim Widing, Sweden

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Jupiter, Fla.; Sam Burns, Shreveport, La.; Cameron Smith, Australia

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. - Will Zalatoris, Dallas, Texas; Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Tiger Woods, Jupiter, Fla.

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla.; Matt Kuchar, Jupiter, Fla.; Russell Henley, Columbus, Ga.

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. - Tony Finau, Lehi, Utah; Ludvig Åberg, Sweden; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla.

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. - Justin Rose, England; Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.; Webb Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. - Daniel Berger, Tequesta, Fla.; Ryan Fox, New Zealand; David Puig, Spain

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. - Byeong Hun An, Republic of Korea; Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas; Edoardo Molinari, Italy

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. - Austin Eckroat, Edmond, Okla.; Adrian Meronk, Poland; Cam Davis, Australia

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. - Aaron Rai, England; Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, Ga.; Zac Blair, Orem, Utah

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. - Willie Mack III, Orlando, Fla.; Richard Mansell, England; (a) Ashton McCulloch, Canada

Thursday (June 13), Hole #10/ Friday (June 14), Hole #1

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. - Greyson Sigg, Sea Island, Ga.; Grant Forrest, Scotland; (a) Wells Williams, West Point, Miss.

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. - Chesson Hadley, Raleigh, N.C.; Mark Hubbard, Denver, Colo.; Adam Svensson, Canada

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. - Beau Hossler, Mission Viejo, Calif.; Victor Perez, France; Adam Schenk, Vincennes, Ind.

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; Nick Taylor, Canada; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, England; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Tom Hoge, Fargo, N.D.

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Grapevine, Texas; Viktor Hovland, Norway; Max Homa, Scottsdale, Ariz.

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Austria; Peter Malnati, Knoxville, Tenn.; J.T. Poston, Hickory, N.C.

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. - (a) Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala.; Jake Knapp, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Cameron Young, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. - Chris Kirk, Watkinsville, Ga.; Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Adam Scott, Australia

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. - Ben Kohles, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Denny McCarthy, Jupiter, Fla.; (a) Ben James, Milford, Conn.

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. - Frankie Capan III, North Oaks, Minn.; Andy Svoboda, Oak Brook, Ill.; (a) Luke Clanton, Hialeah, Fla.

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. - Harry Higgs, Dallas, Texas; (a) Hiroshi Tai, Singapore; Brandon Wu, Scarsdale, N.Y.

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. - Joey Vrzich, La Jolla, Calif.; Chris Naegel, Wildwood, Mo.; Otto Black, Detroit, Mich.

(a): amateur

How can I watch the US Open on TV?

The 2024 U.S. Open golf championship will be broadcast live on NBC and on USA Network, with coverage also on NBC's Peacock streaming service. The broadcast schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

Round 1: Thursday, June 13

6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: USA Network

5-8 p.m.: Peacock

Round 2: Friday, June 14

6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Peacock

1-7 p.m.: NBC/Peacock

7-8 p.m.: Peacock

Round 3: Saturday, June 15

10 a.m.-noon: USA Network

Noon-8 p.m.: NBC/Peacock

Round 4: Sunday, June 16

9 a.m.-noon: USA Network

Noon-7 p.m.: NBC/Peacock

US Open streaming info

Golfers can be followed on the live stream at USOpen.com and on Peacock.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 US Open tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods lead field