US Open live updates: Leaderboard, Sunday tee times for final round at Pinehurst

Bryson DeChambeau brings a three-shot lead into the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina on Sunday.
DeChambeau is 7-under overall after shooting 3-under in Saturday's third round, and the 2020 U.S. Open winner has a clear path to his second career major title.
Patrick Cantlay, Rory Mcilroy and Matthieu Pavon are tied for second place at 4-under entering play Sunday.
"Looking forward to another Sunday in the mix at a major," said McIlroy, who won his last major in 2014. "Awesome opportunity, really excited to be in the position I am in."
2024 US Open leaderboard
US Open Sunday tee times for final round
Tee times for the final round of the U.S. Open:
All times Eastern
7:30 a.m.: Seonghyeon Kim, Gunnar Broin (amateur)
7:41 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jackson Suber
7:52 a.m.: Brandon Wu, Austin Eckroat
8:03 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Ben Kohles
8:14 a.m.: Dean Burmester, Ryan Fox
8:25 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Martin Kaymer
8:36 a.m.: Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young
8:47 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd
8:58 a.m.: Justin Lower, Sam Bennett
9:09 a.m.: Adam Scott, Brian Campbell
9:25 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Frankie Capan III
9:36 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Harris English
9:47 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim
9:58 a.m.: Max Greyserman, Sahith Theegala
10:09 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley
10:20 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tom McKibbin
10:31 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Tim Widing
10:42 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Emiliano Grillo
10:53 a.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:04 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Wyndham Clark
11:15 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Tommy Fleetwood
11:31 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Zac Blair
11:42 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
11:53 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee
12:04 p.m.: Neal Shipley (amateur), Luke Clanton (amateur)
12:15 p.m.: Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger
12:26 p.m.: Brian Harman, Mark Hubbard
12:37 p.m.: David Puig, Thomas Detry
12:48 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley
12:59 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Xander Schauffele
1:10 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Taylor Pendrith
1:26 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Tom Kim
1:37 p.m.: Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa
1:48 p.m.: Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton
1:59 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama
2:10 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
2:21 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Bryson DeChambeau
