US Open live updates: Leaderboard, Sunday tee times for final round at Pinehurst

Bryson DeChambeau brings a three-shot lead into the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina on Sunday.

DeChambeau is 7-under overall after shooting 3-under in Saturday's third round, and the 2020 U.S. Open winner has a clear path to his second career major title.

Patrick Cantlay, Rory Mcilroy and Matthieu Pavon are tied for second place at 4-under entering play Sunday.

"Looking forward to another Sunday in the mix at a major," said McIlroy, who won his last major in 2014. "Awesome opportunity, really excited to be in the position I am in."

Stay tuned for updates from the U.S. Open's deciding day:

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges the crowd during the third round.

2024 US Open leaderboard

US Open Sunday tee times for final round

Tee times for the final round of the U.S. Open:

All times Eastern

7:30 a.m.: Seonghyeon Kim, Gunnar Broin (amateur)

7:41 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jackson Suber

7:52 a.m.: Brandon Wu, Austin Eckroat

8:03 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Ben Kohles

8:14 a.m.: Dean Burmester, Ryan Fox

8:25 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Martin Kaymer

8:36 a.m.: Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young

8:47 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

8:58 a.m.: Justin Lower, Sam Bennett

9:09 a.m.: Adam Scott, Brian Campbell

9:25 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Frankie Capan III

9:36 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Harris English

9:47 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim

9:58 a.m.: Max Greyserman, Sahith Theegala

10:09 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley

10:20 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tom McKibbin

10:31 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Tim Widing

10:42 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Emiliano Grillo

10:53 a.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:04 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Wyndham Clark

11:15 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Tommy Fleetwood

11:31 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Zac Blair

11:42 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

11:53 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

12:04 p.m.: Neal Shipley (amateur), Luke Clanton (amateur)

12:15 p.m.: Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger

12:26 p.m.: Brian Harman, Mark Hubbard

12:37 p.m.: David Puig, Thomas Detry

12:48 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley

12:59 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Xander Schauffele

1:10 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Taylor Pendrith

1:26 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Tom Kim

1:37 p.m.: Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa

1:48 p.m.: Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton

1:59 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama

2:10 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

2:21 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Bryson DeChambeau

