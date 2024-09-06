Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

US Open 2024: How to watch the Jack Draper vs. Jannik Sinner tennis match today

Jack Draper of Great Britain will play Italy's Jannik Sinner in the men's semifinals at the US Open (Mike Frey-Imagn Images)

Jack Draper's impressive performances on the hardcourt at the U.S. Open this year have earned him a spot in the men's semi-finals against the current world No. 1, Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old Draper will play Sinner today at 3 p.m. in Arthur Ashe Stadium, with live coverage on ESPN and ESPN3. The match will also stream live on ESPN+.

Here’s how you can catch all the action on the court during the 2024 US Open and stream the tennis Grand Slam in the US, including channels, livestream info, the full schedule of play and how you can watch the US Open today for free.

How to watch Draper vs. Sinner:

ESPN+ Stream US Open coverage $10.99/month at ESPN

ExpressVPN Stream free US Open coverage Starting at $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

Date: Friday, Sept. 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Match: Draper vs. Sinner

Court: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN3

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

When is the 2024 US Open?

The 2024 US Open tennis tournament runs from Monday, Aug. 26, to Sunday, Sept. 8.

Draper vs. Sinner channel:

Today's match between Sinner and Draper will air live on ESPN and ESPN3 and will stream on ESPN+.

ESPN will be the exclusive U.S. home of America's Grand Slam in 2024, ESPN+ will serve as the streaming home of the tournament, featuring every match this year. Coverage will also air across ESPN2, ESPN3 ABC and ESPN Deportes.

Before matches begin every day, a Live at the US Open show previewing the day will also air on the Tennis Channel. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. To find out which streaming services you might want to sign up for to watch the US Open, you can consult the full broadcast schedule of the 2024 US Grand Slam further down.

Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch the US Open in 2024:

How to watch the US Open in 2024

ESPN+ Stream the 2024 US Open On top of airing on ESPN, US Open matches will stream live on ESPN+, so if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package that includes ESPN, this is a budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription also grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10.99/month at ESPN

Fubo Elite Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel Fubo TV's Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel, along with 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is also one of our top picks for watching NFL games this season. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can stream the start of the US Open totally free. $85 at Fubo

Hulu + Live TV Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN+ Hulu’s live TV tier includes access to live TV channels, ESPN+ and ad-supported Disney+, meaning you can watch the US Open across almost every channel airing coverage in the US, plus tune in via ESPN+ — and enjoy over 75 other channels. You’ll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage. Try free at Hulu

YouTube TV Watch ESPN, ESPN2 Try free at YouTube

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

ExpressVPN Stream from anywhere ExpressVPN offers "internet without borders," meaning you can tune into Australian or New Zealand US Open livestreams this month as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for U.S. coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australia or New Zealand, and then find the free US Open livestreams for 9Now or TVNZ+. ExpressVPN's added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus it's Engadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN's 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67 and up monthly at ExpressVPN

What time are US Open matches?

Day sessions begin at 11 a.m. ET. Night sessions start at 7 p.m. ET, singles finals will start at 4 p.m. ET.

US Open 2024 full broadcast schedule:

Here is the full schedule of the remaining matches of the US Open, when you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Friday, Sept. 6

Women's doubles championship*: 12-2 p.m. (ESPN2)

All matches, all courts: 12-11 p.m. (ESPN3 and ESPN+)

Men's singles semifinals #1: 3-6 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Men's singles semifinals #2: 7-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

Saturday, Sept. 7

Men's doubles championship: 12-2 p.m. (ESPN3)

All matches, all courts: 12-11 p.m. (ESPN3 and ESPN+)

Women's final preview show: 3:30-4 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Women's singles championship: 4-7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7-8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, Sept. 8

Men's final preview show: 1-2 p.m. (ABC)

Men's final preview show: 1:30-2 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Men's singles championship: 2-5:30 p.m. (ABC / ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7-8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Men's singles final (encore): 8:30-11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

