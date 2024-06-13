US Open 2024: Today’s second round tee times

Rory McIlroy had a sensational opening round at Pinehurst - Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy set the pace on day one of a challenging US Open at Pinehurst.

McIlroy carded a bogey-free five-under 65 at Pinehurst in his opening round. It is the sixth time that the world No 3 has opened a major championship with a round of 65 or lower.

McIlroy will start from the 10th tee on Friday at 7.29am local time (12.29pm UK time) alongside US PGA Champion Xander Schauffele and World No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Patrick Cantlay – who shares the lead with McIlroy made three birdies in his final five holes of the day to card his five-under 65.

Three-time US Open winner Tiger Woods shot an opening round 74 to leave him nine strokes behind early leader Cantlay – Woods carded five bogeys in a seven-hole stretch.

Starting at 1st hole

All times UK time; Players are from USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

11:45: Grant Forrest (Sco), Greyson Sigg, (a) Wells Williams

11:56: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson (Can)

12:07: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk

12:18: Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Nick Taylor (Can)

12:29: Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tom Hoge

12:40: Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

12:51: Peter Malnati, J. T. Poston, Sepp Straka (Aut)

13:02: Jake Knapp, (a) Gordon Sargent, Cameron Young

13:13: Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Adam Scott (Aus)

13:24: (a) Benjamin James, Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy

13:35: Frankie Capan, (a) Luke Clanton, Andrew Svoboda

13:46: Harry Higgs, (a) Hiroshi Tai (Sin), Brandon Wu

13:57: Otto Black, Chris Naegel, Joey Vrzich

17:30: Rico Hoey (Phi), Matteo Manassero (Ita), Tom McKibbin (NI)

17:41: Dean Burmester (SA), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Seamus Power (Ire)

17:52: Seong-Hyeon Kim (Kor), Justin Lower, Tim Widing (Swe)

18:03: Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Cameron Smith (Aus)

18:14: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris

18:25: Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Matt Kuchar

18:36: Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson

18:47: Justin Rose (Eng), Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

18:58: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox (NZ), David Puig (Spa)

19:09: Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari (Ita)

19:20: Cameron Davis (Aus), Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk (Pol)

19:31: Zachary Blair, Aaron Rai (Eng), Davis Thompson

19:42: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell (Eng), Ashton McCulloch (Can),

Starting at hole 10

11:45: Brandon Thompson (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus), (a) Brendan Valdes

11:56: Sam Bairstow (Eng), (a) Santiago De la Fuente (Mex), Eugenio

Lopez-Chacarra (Spa)

12:07: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore

12:18: Jason Day (Aus), Harris English, Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)

12:29: Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

12:40: Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap, Brian Harman

12:51: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Jackson Suber, Jordan Spieth

13:02: Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Shane Lowry (Ire)

13:13: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen (SA)

13:24: Alexander Noren (Swe), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Brendon Todd

13:35: (a) Jackson Buchanan, Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry (Bel)

13:46: (a) Gunnar Broin, Maxwell Moldovan, Taisei Shimuzu (Jpn)

13:57: John Chin, Sung-Hoon Kang (Kor), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)

17:30: Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister, Michael McGowan

17:41: (a) Parker Bell, Frederik Kjettrup (Den), Christopher Petefish

17:52: Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis (SA), (a) Omar Morales (Mex)

18:03: Corey Conners (Can), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

18:14: Sergio Garcia (Spa), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

18:25: Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

18:36: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin (Can), Phil Mickelson

18:47: Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Sahith Theegala

18:58: Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

19:09: Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Robert Rock (Eng), (a) Neal Shipley

19:20: (a) Stewart Hagestad, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Mac Meissner

19:31: Jim Herman, Bryan Kim, Isaiah Salinda

19:42: (a) Colin Prater, Charles Reiter, Carson Schaake