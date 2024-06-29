US Olympic gymnastics trials live updates: Frederick Richard, Brody Malone back in action

The U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials continue tonight for the men at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Frederick Richard led Brody Malone heading into Day 2 of competition while Shane Wiskus sat in third place, followed by Paul Juda and Asher Hong. Simone Biles and the women are back in action Sunday night

USA TODAY Sports’ Nancy Armour and Tom Schad will provide live updates, results and analysis throughout the trials. Follow along.

When does Simone Biles compete at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials?

Simone Biles competed on Friday night, the first night of competition for the senior women. On Sunday night, Biles will start on vault, with her first attempt around 8:20 p.m. ET. She will then go to uneven bars and balance beam before concluding on floor.

U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials schedule 2024

The senior men compete again Saturday night after starting on Thursday. The women were in action Friday and compete again Sunday.

How to watch U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials

The decisive Saturday and Sunday sessions will be on NBC. The network will also show every minute of the trials on its streaming service, Peacock, where it will offer both a general stream and apparatus-specific streams for viewers who are hoping to monitor a specific athlete.

Frederick Richard at U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials

Frederick Richard let out a big smile as he left the floor Thursday night, pumping his fists. Richard, the reigning world bronze medalist, had plenty to celebrate. His marvelous floor routine had just put him atop the all-around leaderboard after the first night of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials with a score of 85.600, narrowly ahead of three-time national champ Brody Malone.

