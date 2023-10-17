US men's national soccer team friendly vs. Ghana: Live stream and TV info, USMNT roster

The U.S. men's national soccer team will play the second of two friendlies during FIFA's scheduled October international break against Ghana on Tuesday.

The first friendly on Saturday did not go great for the USMNT, as Germany — a nation that boasts a four-time World Cup champion — came into Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut, and delivered a humbling 3-1 lesson for coach Gregg Berhalter's young squad. Christian Pulisic provided the lone highlight for the USMNT, but it was a doozy, bending a gorgeous shot past goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and into the top corner.

The USMNT gets a bounce-back opportunity against Ghana, a nation with which the U.S. has shared a surprising extent of World Cup history. The first notable encounter happened at the 2006 World Cup, when Ghana's 2-1 win eliminated the U.S. from the competition. The next matchup came during the 2010 World Cup, when the U.S. fell to Ghana 2-1 in the Round of 16 just three days after Landon Donovan's epic goal against Algeria. Finally, the USMNT got some measure of payback against Ghana at the 2014 World Cup, when John Brooks' late goal made the U.S. 2-1 winners in both teams' tournament opener.

The USMNT's next game after Tuesday night's friendly against Ghana will come on Thursday, Nov. 16 in a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against an opponent yet to be determined in Austin, Texas.

When is the USMNT vs. Ghana soccer friendly?

The USMNT will play Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

How can I watch the USMNT friendly vs. Ghana?

The game will air on TNT, with the Spanish-language broadcast on Universo. Streaming will be available on Peacock and Max. The game also can be streamed via FuboTV.

Which players are on the USMNT roster?

Goalkeepers (2): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/England), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/England)

Defenders (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/Scotland), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/Italy), Tim Ream (Fulham/England), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/Germany)

Story continues

Midfielders (6): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/Brazil), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/Spain), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/Germany), Weston McKennie (Juventus/Italy), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/Italy), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/Germany)

Forwards (7): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/Germany), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/France), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/Germany), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/Italy), Tim Weah (Juventus/Italy), Alex Zendejas1 (Club América/Mexico)

1 Zendejas is an injury replacement for midfielder Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USMNT vs. Ghana men's soccer friendly: Start time, live stream, TV