US gymnastics Olympic trials live updates: What to know about tonight’s men’s competition

The U.S. gymnastics Olympic trials begin tonight for the men at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Brody Malone, Frederick Richard and Khoi Young are heavily favored to cement their Olympic spots, but at least two spots are up for grabs. Simone Biles and the women begin compeition Friday night.

USA TODAY Sports’ Nancy Armour and Tom Schad will provide live updates, results and analysis throughout the trials. Follow along.

When does Simone Biles compete at the U.S. gymnastics Olympic trials?

Simone Biles is likely to compete her first rotation (uneven bars) shortly after 7:45 p.m. ET on Friday, then move in the order of events that is in place for Olympic competition − to balance beam, then floor exercise, then vault. On Sunday night, Biles will start on vault, with her first attempt around 8:20 p.m. ET. She will then go to uneven bars and balance beam before concluding on floor.

U.S. gymnastics Olympic trials schedule 2024

The senior men will compete Thursday night and Saturday night, with the women in action Friday and Sunday.

Thursday, 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET: Men's competition, Day 1

Friday, 7:40 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET: Women's competition, Day 1

Saturday, 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Men's competition, Day 2

Sunday, 8:10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET: Women's competition, Day 2

How to watch U.S. gymnastics Olympic trials

The first session of men's competition Thursday will be televised on USA Network, while the next three nights − including the decisive Saturday and Sunday sessions − will be on NBC. The network will also show every minute of all four nights on its streaming service, Peacock, where it will offer both a general stream and apparatus-specific streams for viewers who are hoping to monitor a specific athlete.

Who will make U.S. men’s gymnastics Olympic team?

If Brody Malone has a similar showing at trials that he had at the U.S. championships in early June, he’s on his way to Paris. Ditto for Fred Richard and Khoi Young, who were second and third at nationals and top five in two other events. Richard was first on floor exercise and second on high bar while Young was second on parallel bars and fourth on high bar. Young also had the second-highest score of the meet the second night on pommel horse, where he’s the reigning world silver medalist.

The contenders are Tokyo Olympians Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus; Paul Juda, a member of last year’s world team; and Donnell Whittenburg, a two-time medalist at the world championships and 2016 alternate. Also keep your eye on Cameron Bock, Colt Walker and Asher Hong.

If the selection committee decides it is solid enough elsewhere but needs a big score on pommel horse, it could go with Stephen Nedoroscik, the 2021 world champion on the event; or Patrick Hoopes. Read Nancy Armour's full piece on who might make the U.S. men's team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US gymnastics Olympic trials live results: Men's updates, schedule