US gymnastics championships live updates: Simone Biles, Suni Lee set for primetime tonight

Simone Biles is back in action on Sunday night at the U.S. gymnastics championships. Biles, 27, won the all-around national title last year and is a safe bet to make the Olympic team regardless of her performance this weekend. The event carries more significance for the women hoping to join her, including regining Olympic gold medalists Suni Lee (all-around) and Jade Carey (floor exercise), among many others.

USA TODAY Sports’ Nancy Armour and Tom Schad will provide live updates, results and analysis throughout the competition. Follow along.

When does Simone Biles compete at the U.S. gymnastics championships?

Simone Biles will compete in Session 2. That means she, and the other big names on the women's side, will be in action starting at around around 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. — Tom Schad

Where are the 2024 U.S. gymnastics championships?

The U.S. championships ran from Thursday to Sunday at Dickies Arena, located a few miles west of downtown Fort Worth. — Tom Schad

Where to watch U.S. gymnastics championships

The second session of senior women's competition, which will feature Simone Biles, will receive the most prestigious television slot: A primetime broadcast window on NBC on Sunday. — Tom Schad

