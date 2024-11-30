US and England women draw 0-0 in Emma Hayes' homecoming

LONDON (AP) — Emma Hayes oversaw a dominant display from her United States team at a packed Wembley Stadium without tasting victory on her return to England on Saturday.

Hayes, a Londoner who coached the U.S. women to the Olympic soccer gold medal this summer after 14 major trophies at Chelsea, came home for a friendly against European champion England.

In a matchup of the two best women's teams in the FIFA rankings, the U.S. had the best chances but the game ended in a goalless draw.

The U.S. was without its injured attacking trio of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson. But there was still plenty of quality among the visitors, who threatened early when Alyssa Thompson's curling shot forced a parry from England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

England had injury issues, too. Forward Lauren Hemp and defender Maya Le Tissier were ruled out.

The host struggled to get out of its half in the first half, meeting solid defense and giving the ball away too easily in midfield. The Americans dominated possession and earned a lot of space to develop its game and press high.

But they lacked an edge in the final third and could not break the deadlock.

Sam Coffey's shot from the edge of the box in the 44th minute was easily stopped by Earps, and at the start of the second half U.S. captain Lindsey Horan had a goal disallowed then missed the target with an angled shot.

The U.S. also received a penalty but it was reversed after the VAR showed the ball hit Alex Greenwood’s chest and not her arm.

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press