Uruguay vs Colombia: Preview, predictions, lineups

All eyes are on the Copa America 2024 semi-finals as Uruguay take on Colombia in front of a packed crowd at Bank of America Stadium.

Uruguay and Colombia both finished atop their respective groups at Copa America 2024, and now, they will come face to face in the semi-finals. Both sides have yet to lose this summer, but only one can advance to the final on July 14.

Nestor Lorenzo's squad are coming off an emphatic 5-0 victory over Panama, extending their unbeaten streak to 27 games. La Celeste, on the other hand, just barely survived a penalty shootout against Brazil to punch their ticket to the semi-finals.

Here's 90min's guide to Uruguay vs Colombia on July 10.

Uruguay vs Colombia H2H record (last five games)

Uruguay: 1 win

Colombia: 1 win

Draws: 3

Last meeting: Colombia 2-2 Uruguay (Oct. 12, 2023) - World Cup Qualifier

Current form (all competitions)

Uruguay team news

Uruguay will be without Ronald Araujo in the semi-finals after the defender suffered a leg injury against Brazil. The Barcelona player was forced to come off the pitch in the 33rd minute and will likely miss the remainder of the tournament.

Matias Vina also was subbed off in the quarter-finals after the left-back was dealing with muscle discomfort, but he should be ready to go against Colombia. Nahitan Nandez, meanwhile, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Rodrygo, earning himself a suspension for the upcoming match.

Uruguay predicted lineup vs Colombia

Uruguay predicted lineup vs Colombia ( 4-2-3-1 ): Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, de la Cruz, Araujo; Nunez

Colombia team news

Colombia's dominant victory over Panama allowed Nestor Lorenzo to take a majority of his starters off the pitch in the second half, giving James Rodriguez and co. plenty of rest before the semi-finals.

Jefferson Lerma will also return to the starting lineup against Uruguay after the Crystal Palace man earned a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation in the group stage.

Colombia predicted lineup vs Uruguay (4-3-3): Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Cordoba, Diaz

Uruguay's makeshift backline will not be able to handle Colombia's prolific attack. The Group D winners have already scored 10 goals at this summer's Copa America, and they should surely add to their total without Araujo and Nandez to sure up Uruguay's defense. Ultimately, it is hard to bet against a team without a loss in over two years.