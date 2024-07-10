🚨 Uruguay and Colombia name starting XIs for Copa América semi-final
Uruguay and Colombia are gearing up to fight for the remaining spot in the Copa América final.
Here are the two starting line ups ahead of Wednesday night’s semi-final kick-off.
Ronald Araújo is on the bench for Uruguay after he suffered a muscle injury during the quarter-final clash with Brazil. Rodrigo Bentancur, meanwhile, earns a starting nod.
Uruguay's squad 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/HbZszsnOkd
— CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) July 10, 2024
Looking at Colombia, James Rodríguez leads the way for as usual while Jefferson Lerma earns a starting spot.
Colombia's eleven 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/11PBwURq9d
— CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) July 10, 2024
The winner will face Argentina in the final while the loser will battle Canada for third.