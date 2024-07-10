🚨 Uruguay and Colombia name starting XIs for Copa América semi-final

🚨 Uruguay and Colombia name starting XIs for Copa América semi-final

Uruguay and Colombia are gearing up to fight for the remaining spot in the Copa América final.

Here are the two starting line ups ahead of Wednesday night’s semi-final kick-off.

Ronald Araújo is on the bench for Uruguay after he suffered a muscle injury during the quarter-final clash with Brazil. Rodrigo Bentancur, meanwhile, earns a starting nod.

Looking at Colombia, James Rodríguez leads the way for as usual while Jefferson Lerma earns a starting spot.

The winner will face Argentina in the final while the loser will battle Canada for third.