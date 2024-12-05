Urban Meyer quashes speculation that he will return to Ohio State sideline: 'I have no interest in coaching again'

Meyer put out a response to 'reports' that he might replace Ryan Day, who is in hot water after a fourth straight Michigan loss

For Ohio State fans who are hoping for a return to the Urban Meyer era, it doesn't seem to be in the cards. The former Buckeyes coach put out a statement Thursday to clarify that he will not be coaching at OSU in the near future.

Meyer has allegedly been floated as a potential replacement for head coach Ryan Day, who is in hot water with fans after his fourth straight loss to Michigan — despite the Wolverines being unranked when going up against the No. 2 Buckeyes. In the statement, the former coach responded to "reports," but remained vague about where those reports came from.

"It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus," Meyer said on his podcast, The Triple Option. "While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at the Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the scarlet and gray."

Meyer coached the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018, and led the team to a national championship in 2014. Meyer defeated Michigan in every season of his tenure, contributing to Ohio State's eight-season win streak in The Game before the Wolverines snapped it in 2021.

Day, who joined Ohio State in 2017 as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was promoted to head coach in 2019 after Meyer left. The Buckeyes are still almost assuredly in the College Football Playoff field this season despite the loss to Michigan, which was their second of the season.

Meyer has not coached since a disastrous stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, when he was fired after 13 games.