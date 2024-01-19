Upset about Kyrie Irving's performance against the Lakers? Blame Le'Veon Bell

Jan 15, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) waits for play to resume against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"What can go wrong will go wrong," Murphy's Law. Nowhere does this law seem more prevalent than when betting on sports. You can have the biggest lock of your life. The Alabama Crimson Tide could be playing Wyoming Technical Institute in football, but the moment you put money on the Tide to win, all hell breaks loose. Thirty Bama players will break their legs, and they'll have to forfeit or something.

Casual bettors are well aware of this tendency. That's why former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell expressed skepticism before placing his latest NBA bet.

I could place a bet right now and end all this sh*t 😂 https://t.co/XoVgZXAl4Y — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 16, 2024

Getting iced: Blazers' Deandre Ayton unable to make it to game vs. Nets due to ice

Le'Veon Bell's bet on Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks

As you can tell by the post, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has been on an absolute tear lately. In fact, only six other players have accomplished similar feats this season: Giannis Antetokounmpo (5), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (6), Kevin Durant (7), Trae Young (7), Luka Doncic (11), and Joel Embiid (18). Still, despite this phenomenal streak of scoring prowess, Irving's point total was set as low as 26.5 on some sportsbooks.

Bell wanted to prove that no matter how hot somebody is though, nobody is safe from having their night ruined because he'd placed a bet on them.

the Mavericks play tomorrow? .. now just watch, ima prove it to the world I can slow down Kyrie .. I’m betting the over, idc what the number is … lol — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 17, 2024

First off, this is a loser's mentality. It doesn't matter how many bets you've lost in a row. You have to have some hope that your next bet is going to hit.

Story continues

Second, Dallas' opponents were the Los Angeles Lakers, who have only allowed 21.2 points per game to point guards all year, ranking them 11th-best in the NBA in that department. If there was ever a time to bet on Irving going under, this was the game. After all, Irving's previous two games were against the New Orleans Pelicans, who have allowed 25.5 points per game to opposing point guards this season (fifth-worst).

Third, in 16 career games against LeBron James, Kyrie has scored more than 26 points just twice -- 28 on Nov. 22, 2023 and 30 on Mar. 9, 2019. Expecting Irving to show up against the man whose shadow he'd played in for three years is never a good bet.

How did Kyrie Irving do against the Lakers?

Not well.

Irving scored just 12 points, his third-lowest total of the season – second-lowest if you don't count the game against Portland on Dec. 8 where Irving only played 13 minutes. Irving's 4-of-16 shooting (.250) was also his second-lowest of the season. The Mavericks lost by 17 points, tied for their seventh-largest loss of the season.

Bell was quick to apologize to Irving.

lol told you .. & my bad Kyrie, I just had to make my point 🙏🏾😂 it wasn’t yo fault https://t.co/iixnVdygLz — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 18, 2024

Irving has not responded to Bell's apology. Clearly, he's very upset with the former All-Pro halfback for ruining such a hot stretch.

When do the Mavericks play next?

The Mavericks' next game will be Monday, Jan. 22 at home against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

NBA News: Former NBA player Scot Pollard is waiting for heart transplant his dad never got

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Le'Veon Bell jinxed Kyrie Irving and the Mavs with untimely bet