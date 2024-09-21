Upset alert for Miami, USC? Bold predictions for Week 4 in college football

300 rushing yards for Boise State's Ashton Jeanty?

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been one of the more dominant players in the early part of the season. Jeanty has 459 rushing yards, is averaging a ridiculous 10.2 yards per carry, and has scored nine touchdowns in two games.

Next up for the Broncos is Portland State from the Championship Series, who had their game against South Dakota last week canceled due to illness within the football program. The one Bowl Subdivision opponent the Vikings have played was Washington State in their season opener. The Cougars proceeded to score 70 points and only had the ball for 19 minutes in their 40-point victory.

Depending on the score and given the opportunity and carries, Jeanty could run for 300 yards or more, a feat no FBS running back achieved in 2023. -- Scooby Axson

Tennessee gives Oklahoma rude welcome to SEC

Oklahoma was one of the schools that kicked off the rapid realignment we see today, but after Saturday, some Sooner fans may be second-guessing the move. Tennessee’s offense has been ruthless so far this season, averaging an FBS-best 63.7 points and second most yards per game at 639.3. Oklahoma’s offense has looked shaky so far and doesn’t look capable of keeping up. Add in the fact Josh Heupel is returning to the stadium he became a legend in and he got fired from, the Tennessee coach isn’t even going to consider pressing the brake on his alma mater. The Volunteers stomp their way to victory in Oklahoma’s rough SEC debut. -- Jordan Mendoza

Baylor spoils Big 12 debut for Colorado

Baylor gives Colorado the Nebraska treatment and spoils the Buffaloes’ Big 12 opener to drop their record to 2-2. CU has the weapons to outscore a few teams in Big 12 play and potentially get to bowl eligibility. But the Bears’ defense has been very good through three games and could put the clamps on Shedeur Sanders and the passing game. On the other hand, a win for CU would definitely put it range of six wins in November. -- Paul Myerberg

South Florida may pull fast one on Miami

The Hurricanes are one of the success of the early season after three wins that have moved them just outside the top 10 of the US LBM Coaches Poll. But could all those positive vibes go to their head as they prepare to face South Florida? These are the same Bulls that pushed Alabama into the fourth quarter the past two seasons. And they'll have a home crowd edge in Tampa. Also add into the equation that Miami faces a short week with Virginia Tech visiting next Friday. Should the Hurricanes be overlooking their in-state rivals, this sets up to be a tight game that might need some heroics from Cam Ward to keep them unbeaten.-- Erick Smith

MIchigan State beats Boston College in Red Bandana Game

One of the sport’s best new traditions is the Red Bandana Game at Boston College, honoring the memory of BC alum and 9/11 hero Welles Crowther. The Eagles host Michigan State Saturday night in this year’s version in what could also be among the top under-the-radar games of the weekend.

The Spartans bring a 3-0 record into Chestnut Hill that includes a Big Ten road victory at Maryland. The Eagles for their part also have a conference win in the bank and acquitted themselves well last week in a one-score loss at Missouri. The game will feature a couple of the game’s more exciting quarterbacks, Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles and Boston College’s Thomas Castellanos.

So who wins? We’ll take the Spartans to keep their record unblemished heading into next week’s date with Ohio State, but the Eagles will nevertheless be a tough out for the rest of the ACC going forward. -- Eddie Timanus

Michigan pulls surprise as USC starts Big Ten play

Michigan has not looked good at all through three games, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Southern Cal is 2-0 with the signature win in the season opener over LSU. Thus, USC is favored going into the Big House on Saturday for its first-ever Big Ten game. But for some reason, this feels like a good spot for Michigan to pull the upset. USC may be a little overrated at this point (the LSU win hasn't held up as well as we thought), and Michigan may get a spark from making the quarterback change back to Alex Orji, who was thought to be the starter going into the season but lost out to Davis Warren. Maybe Michigan never gets on track with this group, but USC going on the road and playing a team with Michigan's style may be more complicated than it seems on the surface. I'll take the Wolverines to pull the upset here. -- Dan Wolken

