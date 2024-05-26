Advertisement

Updates from Missouri HS state tournaments for baseball, soccer & tennis + schedule

Kansas City Star
·3 min read

The Missouri high school baseball, soccer and tennis tournaments are taking place across the state.

Here are scores and results following Saturday’s action, as well as schedules for the upcoming games and matches.

Missouri state baseball tournaments

At Ozark Mountain Sports Complex

CLASS 6

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Blue Springs 2, Springfield Glendale 0

Liberty North 8, Lee’s Summit 3

Lafayette (Wildwood) 4, Seckman 2

Francis Howell 6, Christian Brothers College 2

CLASS 5

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Kearney 5, Webb City 0

Webster Groves 4, Festus 0

Willard 1, St. Francis Borgia 0

Ft. Zumwalt South 4, Rockwood Summit 2

CLASS 4

Wednesday’s semifinals

St. Joseph Benton vs. MICDS, 10 a.m.

Lutheran St. Charles vs. Blair Oaks, 1 p.m.

Thursday’s third-place game

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

Thursday’s championship game

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3

Wednesday’s semifinals

West County vs. Mid-Buchanan, 4 p.m.

Duchesne vs. Licking, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s third-place game

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s championship game

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2

Monday’s semifinals

Chaffee vs. Maysville, 10 a.m.

Tipton vs. Iberia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s third-place game

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

Tuesday’s championship game

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 1

Monday’s semifinals

Oran vs. Green City, 4 p.m.

Wheatland vs. Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s third-place game

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s championship game

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Missouri girls soccer state championships

CLASS 4

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Blue Springs South 4, Nixa 2

Nerinx Hall 2, Jackson 0

Eureka 1, St. Dominic 0

Lee’s Summit at Liberty North, TBD

CLASS 3

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Rockwood Summit 1, Springfield Catholic 0, OT

Ft. Zumwalt South 1, Ladue Horton Watkins 0

Cor Jesu Academy 8, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 0

St. Michael the Archangel at Pembroke Hill, TBD

CLASS 2

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Whitfield 2, Perryville 0

Logan-Rogersville 4, Moberly 1

Helias Catholic 2, St. Charles West 1

Notre Dame de Sion at Maryville, TBD

CLASS 1

In Fenton; at World Wide Technology Soccer Park

May 31 semifinals

Saxony Lutheran vs. Summit Christian Academy, 10 a.m.

Lutheran St. Charles vs. Laquey, noon

Missouri boys team state tennis tournaments

In Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex

CLASS 3

Friday’s semifinals

Pembroke Hill 5, Rockhurst 0

John Burroughs 5, Francis Howell 0

Saturday’s third-place game

Rockhurst 5, Francis Howell 2

Saturday’s championship game

Pembroke Hill 5, John Burroughs 0

CLASS 2

Friday’s semifinals

Platte County 5, Branson 1

MICDS 5, Westminster Christian 0

Friday’s third-place game

Westminster Christian 5, Branson 1

Friday’s championship game

MICDS 5, Platte County 1

CLASS 1

Saturday’s semifinals

Clayton 5, Father Tolton Regional Catholic 1

Bolivar 5, Maryville 3

Saturday’s third-place game

Maryville 5, Father Tolton Regional Catholic 4

Saturday’s championship game

Clayton 5, Bolivar 1

