Updates from Missouri HS state tournaments for baseball, soccer & tennis + schedule
The Missouri high school baseball, soccer and tennis tournaments are taking place across the state.
Here are scores and results following Saturday’s action, as well as schedules for the upcoming games and matches.
Missouri state baseball tournaments
At Ozark Mountain Sports Complex
CLASS 6
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Blue Springs 2, Springfield Glendale 0
Liberty North 8, Lee’s Summit 3
Lafayette (Wildwood) 4, Seckman 2
Francis Howell 6, Christian Brothers College 2
CLASS 5
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Kearney 5, Webb City 0
Webster Groves 4, Festus 0
Willard 1, St. Francis Borgia 0
Ft. Zumwalt South 4, Rockwood Summit 2
CLASS 4
Wednesday’s semifinals
St. Joseph Benton vs. MICDS, 10 a.m.
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Blair Oaks, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s third-place game
Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.
Thursday’s championship game
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3
Wednesday’s semifinals
West County vs. Mid-Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Duchesne vs. Licking, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s third-place game
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s championship game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2
Monday’s semifinals
Chaffee vs. Maysville, 10 a.m.
Tipton vs. Iberia, 1 p.m.
Tuesday’s third-place game
Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.
Tuesday’s championship game
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS 1
Monday’s semifinals
Oran vs. Green City, 4 p.m.
Wheatland vs. Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s third-place game
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s championship game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Missouri girls soccer state championships
CLASS 4
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Blue Springs South 4, Nixa 2
Nerinx Hall 2, Jackson 0
Eureka 1, St. Dominic 0
Lee’s Summit at Liberty North, TBD
CLASS 3
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Rockwood Summit 1, Springfield Catholic 0, OT
Ft. Zumwalt South 1, Ladue Horton Watkins 0
Cor Jesu Academy 8, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 0
St. Michael the Archangel at Pembroke Hill, TBD
CLASS 2
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Whitfield 2, Perryville 0
Logan-Rogersville 4, Moberly 1
Helias Catholic 2, St. Charles West 1
Notre Dame de Sion at Maryville, TBD
CLASS 1
In Fenton; at World Wide Technology Soccer Park
May 31 semifinals
Saxony Lutheran vs. Summit Christian Academy, 10 a.m.
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Laquey, noon
Missouri boys team state tennis tournaments
In Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex
CLASS 3
Friday’s semifinals
Pembroke Hill 5, Rockhurst 0
John Burroughs 5, Francis Howell 0
Saturday’s third-place game
Rockhurst 5, Francis Howell 2
Saturday’s championship game
Pembroke Hill 5, John Burroughs 0
CLASS 2
Friday’s semifinals
Platte County 5, Branson 1
MICDS 5, Westminster Christian 0
Friday’s third-place game
Westminster Christian 5, Branson 1
Friday’s championship game
MICDS 5, Platte County 1
CLASS 1
Saturday’s semifinals
Clayton 5, Father Tolton Regional Catholic 1
Bolivar 5, Maryville 3
Saturday’s third-place game
Maryville 5, Father Tolton Regional Catholic 4
Saturday’s championship game
Clayton 5, Bolivar 1