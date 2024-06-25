'Unusual environment' - booed Southgate on cups thrown at him

Some England fans' reactions to the team's performances at Euro 2024 are "creating an unusual environment", says manager Gareth Southgate.

His side finished top of Group C on Tuesday after a goalless draw against Slovenia followed a 1-1 stalemate with Denmark in their previous group-stage game.

Southgate's side were booed off, and some empty cups were thrown at the Three Lions boss following another below-par display.

"I'm not going to back away from it," he said. "The most important thing is the supporters stay with the team."

England had an early Bukayo Saka goal disallowed for offside, but did little else to trouble Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Southgate said he "understands" why fans have expressed their displeasure at disappointing performances and results, which included a 1-0 success over Serbia in their opening match of the tournament.

Fans jeered England as they entered half-time having failed to break the deadlock - and Southgate was met by another negative response as he went to applaud supporters and two cups were thrown in his direction.

"I understand the narrative towards me and that's better for the team than it being towards them," he added.

"But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I've not seen any other team qualify and receive similar. I understand it, I'm not going to back away from it, but I'm very proud of the players for how they're operating within it."

Southgate also revealed the responses from some supporters are "causing an issue for the group" and urged them to back the players.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I was not going to back away from going over to thank people for coming and giving the support that they did, but I know that this is causing an issue for the group.

"I can deal with that but I need them to support the players."

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford conceded England have "not played our best" and coming under fire is understandable.

"No game is easy and we are going to come under criticism - we have to deal with that. We have finished top of the group and we have not played our best," he added.

"We have got to keep a positive mindset and bring the positives. We know we weren't prefect, but we didn't get beat in three games."