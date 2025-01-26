Unrivaled women's basketball live updates: Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart in action Saturday

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

MEDLEY, Fla. – WNBA stars Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Brittney Griner will be in action as the second weekend of Unrivaled women’s basketball continues Saturday night.

Lexie Hull scored 19 points, Kahleah Copper had18, and Chelsea Gray scored the game-winning bucket to help the Rose beat the Mist 71-66 in the first game Saturday night.

Collier and the Lunar Owls (2-0) hope to stay undefeated against Griner, Satou Sabally and the Phantom (1-2) in the second game at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Heat star Jimmy Butler, U.S. Olympian Gabby Thomas, and former NBA star John Wall are in attendance for the games tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know as USA TODAY Sports provides live updates from tonight’s Unrivaled games at Wayfair Arena.

Unrivaled score: Lunar Owls 23, Phantom 11 after first quarter

Napheesa Collier has nine points and nine rebounds in the first quarter, while Skylar Diggins-Smith has eight points and Alisha Gray has six points for the Lunar Owls, up 23-11 after the first quarter.

Katie Lou Samuelson has seven points for the Phantom, while Brittney Griner and Natasha Cloud have started a combined 0-7 from the field.

Unrivaled final score: Rose 71, Mist 66

Azurá Stevens added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Gray also had seven rebounds and six assists in the Rose’s first win of the Unrivaled season.

“We needed a win. We needed to get it done,” Gray said after the game.

The Mist, however, are winless after the first two weeks of Unrivaled play. League co-founder Breanna Stewart had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Mist, who fell to 0-4.

Unrivaled score: Rose 60, Mist 58 after third quarter

Target score: 71

The Rose or Mist are one quarter away from their first win of the season: The target winning score of 71 points must be reached to secure a victory.

Lexie Hull has 19 points and Kahleah Copper has 18 points for the Rose, while Breanna Stewart leads all scorers with 20 points for the Mist.

Unrivaled halftime score: Rose 40, Mist 34 after second quarter

Lexie Hull has 15 points, Kahleah Copper has 11 points, and Chelsea Gray has seven rebounds and five assists for the Rose, up 40-34 on the Mist after the first half.

Breanna Stewart has 14 points and five rebounds for the Mist, while Jewell Loyd and Aaliyah Edwards each have six points.

Unrivaled score: Rose 22, Mist 19 after first quarter

It’s a back-and-forth affair to start this game between the Rose and Mist.

Lexie Hull has eight points, and Kahleah Copper has seven points for the Rose, while Breanna Stewart has 10 points for the Mist in the first quarter.

How to watch Unrivaled games on TV Saturday night

Unrivaled is available on cable television on TruTV in the United States, and TSN+ in Canada.

How to live stream Unrivaled games on Saturday night

Unrivaled games are also available to live stream on Max, and internationally on YouTube.

Watch: Unrivaled games on Sling TV

Breanna Stewart (30) of the Mist collides with Allisha Gray (15) of the Lunar Owls.

Mist (0-3) vs. Rose (0-2) preview

Stewart had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Rickea Jackson added 24 points, but the Mist fell 74-69 to the Phantom on Friday night to fall to 0-3. They hope to avoid two winless weekends.

Kaleah Cooper (19.0) and Chelsea Gray (17.5) are the leading scorers for Rose, while Reese averages 10 rebounds through the first two games. The Vinyl and Lunar Owls beat Rose last weekend.

Lunar Owls (2-0) vs. Phantom (1-2) preview

Collier is Unrivaled’s leading scorer averaging 29.0 points from the Lunar Owls’ first two games, wins against the Mist and Rose last week.

Griner and Sabally each scored 29 points to help Phantom get its first win of the season against the Mist on Friday night. Griner was able to play through a hip pointer to score the game-winning basket. She’ll play on Saturday.

Alyssa Thomas has knee injury at Unrivaled Friday night

Alyssa Thomas, of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, has a right knee injury after leaving the Laces’ win in the second game Friday. The Laces return to action Monday.

Sabrina Ionescu not playing Unrivaled games in Week 2

WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu won’t be available for Phantom, after participating in promotional activities during NBA Paris Games this week.

Unrivaled Week 2 games on Monday

The second weekend of Unrivaled games ends Monday on TNT:

Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls at 7:30 p.m.

Rose vs. Laces, 8:30 p.m.

What is Unrivaled?

Unrivaled – the new women’s basketball league started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart – will play its inaugural season from January to mid-March.

Six teams with 36 of the best women’s basketball players in the world, including Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner, will compete in 3-on-3, full court games for the next nine weeks.

Where is Unrivaled playing games?

Games will be played at Wayfair Arena in Medley, Fla., which is in the Miami metropolitan area, about 7 miles from Miami International Airport.

Unrivaled team names and rosters

Laces: Stefanie Dolson, Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin, Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young.

Lunar Owls: Shakira Austin, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Courtney Williams, Cameron Brink (IR).

Mist: DiJonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards, Rickea Jackson, Jewell Loyd, NaLyssa Smith (relief player contract), Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot.

Phantom: Natasha Cloud, Brittney Griner, Natisha Hiedeman (relief player contract), Sabrina Ionescu, Marina Mabrey, Satou Sabally, Katie Lou Samuelson.

Rose: Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Angel Reese, Azura Stevens, Brittney Sykes.

Vinyl: Aliyah Boston, Rae Burrell, Jordin Canada, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Arike Ogunbowale.

