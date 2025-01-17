Unrivaled schedule: Game times, TV for new 3-on-3 women's basketball league

Unrivaled – the new women’s basketball league started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart – will play its inaugural season from January to mid-March.

Six teams with 36 of the best women’s basketball players in the world, including Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner, will compete in 3-on-3, full court games for the next nine weeks.

Four of the six teams will compete in the league’s playoffs semifinal games March 16, leading to the March 17 final. There will also be a mid-season 1v1 tournament in February to determine the best one-on-one player in the league.

Games will be played at Wayfair Arena in Medley, Fla., which is in the Miami metropolitan area, on mostly Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays. There is one Thursday and one Tuesday game during the season, and the semifinals are on a Sunday. TNT will broadcast all Friday and Monday games, while TruTV handles Saturday broadcasts. All games will be available to live stream on Max.

Here’s the full Unrivaled schedule, and how to watch games during the league’s first season.

Unrivaled Schedule

Friday, Jan. 17

Mist vs. Owls, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Rose vs. Vinyl, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Jan. 18

Phantom vs. Laces, 2 p.m. (TruTV)

Owls vs. Rose, 3 p.m. (TruTV)

Monday, Jan. 20

Vinyl vs. Phantom, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Laces vs. Mist, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Jan. 24

Phantom vs. Mist, 7:15 p.m. (TNT)

Laces vs. Vinyl, 8:15 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Mist vs. Rose, 6 p.m. (TruTV)

Lunar Owls vs. Phantom, 7 p.m. (TruTV)

Monday, Jan. 27

Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Rose vs. Laces, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Jan. 31

Phantom vs. Rose, 7:15 p.m. (TNT)

Laces vs. Lunar Owls, 8:15 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 1

Mist vs. Vinyl, 6 p.m. (TruTV)

Rose vs. Laces, 7 p.m. (TruTV)

Monday, Feb. 3

Mist vs. Phantom, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Lunar Owls vs. Vinyl, 8:30 p.m (TNT)

Friday, Feb. 7

Phantom vs. Lunar Owls, 7:15 p.m. (TNT)

Mist vs. Rose, 8:15 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 8

Vinyl vs. Laces, 6 p.m. (TruTV)

Lunar Owls vs. Mist, 7 p.m. (TruTV)

Monday, Feb. 10

1v1 Tournament, 7 p.m. (TV TBD)

Thursday, Feb. 13

1v1 Tournament, 6:30 p.m. (TV TBD)

Friday, Feb. 14

1v1 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. (TV TBD)

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Vinyl vs. Rose, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Laces vs. Phantom, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Feb. 21

Rose vs. Lunar Owls, 7:15 p.m. (TNT)

Vinyl vs. Mist, 8:15 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 22

Lunar Owls vs. Laces, 6 p.m. (TruTV)

Phantom vs. Vinyl, 7 p.m. (TruTV)

Monday, Feb. 24

Rose vs. Phantom, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Mist vs. Laces, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Feb. 28

Laces vs. Vinyl, 7:15 p.m. (TNT)

Phantom vs. Mist, 8:15 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, March 1

Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls, 6 p.m. (TruTV)

Rose vs. Mist, 7 p.m. (TruTV)

Monday, March 3

Laces vs. Rose, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Lunar Owls vs. Phantom, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, March 7

Phantom vs. Laces, 7:15 p.m. (TNT)

Lunar Owls vs. Rose, 8:15 p.m. (TNT)

Monday, March 10

Mist vs. Lunar Owls, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Rose vs. Vinyl, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Sunday, March 16

Semifinal, 7:15 p.m. (TV TBD)

Semifinal, 8:15 p.m. (TV TBD)

Monday, March 17

Final, 7:30 p.m. (TV TBD)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Unrivaled schedule: Times, TV for 3-on-3 women's basketball games