UNLV gave up a hilarious safety to San Jose State after delaying the game for a dry ball

Maybe the Rebels should’ve just used a wet ball.

UNLV played against San Jose State on Friday night in the rain and lined up for what most folks thought would be a routine fourth-and-3 punt from midfield with under 90 seconds to play in the second quarter.

And then things got weird.

First the game took a long pause after UNLV called a timeout after running the clock down. Then, before play resumed, the referees ushered out the guy designated to carry dry balls in a bag, putting a fresh one on the field for the long snapper.

And then that long snapper proceeded to rifle the ball over the punter’s hands. The punter tried outrunning San Jose State defenders to recover the muffed snap, but he ended up just stumbling and bumbling into the ball, knocking it through the back of the endzone for a safety.

Luckily for UNLV, the ridiculous sequence didn’t cost them the game. The Rebels improved to 9-2 with a 27-16 win.

