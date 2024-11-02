Unlikely Chelsea player destroys Christopher Nkunku in training, plus Mudryk ruins KDH

Chelsea’s first team would have been delighted after getting back on track with a win over Newcastle last weekend, but a rotated team then lost in midweek in the cup to the same opponent to dampen things a little.

That team was entirely different to the one that played at Stamford Bridge a week ago, and different to the one that will be taking on Man U tomorrow, and a number of them didn’t even travel to the North East, instead staying at Cobham where the vibes were high, at least according to the training video we saw.

You can see the full video from Cobham embedded here:

Axel Disasi shows off his skills in training with a double rollover to beat Christopher Nkunku.

Fun game lets Mudryk and Disasi shine – and everyone loves rondos, as usual

One rather fun looking game the first team played this week had two players each racing from around a different cone to the ball. Whoever reached it first had to try and score, the second to arrive had to try and stop them.

It’s Mykhailo Mudryk’s dream exercise given his acceleration, and in this clip alone we see him twice rinse poor Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for pace before finishing. It’s also a fun way for Axel Disasi to once again show off his surprising skills as an attacker. Just watch him drop a double rollover to throw off fellow Frenchman Christopher Nkunku before slotting the ball in.

As it traditional for all Premier League footballers, the session ends with them all getting incredibly overexcited about some rondos, which they never seem to get tired of. Benoit Badiashile in particular almost has a fit when “Danny” someone messes up.

Let’s hope the vibes stay this good next week after a big win at Old Trafford.