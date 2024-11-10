University roundup: Rams beat Huskies 19-14 to hoist Hardy Cup

SASKATOON, Sask. — The University of Regina Rams are BioSteel Hardy Cup champions after defeating the rival University of Saskatchewan Huskies 19-14 in Saskatoon on Saturday in the first all-Saskatchewan Canada West final in 22 years.

The Huskies led 14-11 at halftime, but the Rams scored eight points in the third quarter to pull ahead for good.

Both teams finished with 19 first downs and 300-plus yards total offence.

Rams' quarterback Noah Pelletier was 23 of 33 passing for 228 yards and one touchdown. Anton Amundrud of the Huskies was 29 of 43 passing for 230 yards and two TDs, but he was picked off four times.

The win gives the Rams their second conference championship in program history and first since 2000.

The Rams will now host the U SPORTS Mitchell Bowl against RSEQ champion Laval Rouge et Or on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

Laval defeated Montreal 22-17 in the RSEQ Dunsmore Cup on Saturday in Quebec City.

Laval finished with 360 yards of total offence, compared to 247 for Montreal.

In Lennoxville, Que., the Bishop's Gaiters' kicker Xavier Gervais kicked a 25-yard field goal in the third overtime session to lift his team to a 25-22 victory over the St. Mary's Huskies in the Loney Bowl.

The Huskies, who trailed 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter, outscored the Gaiters 13-3 to force the overtime. The teams traded field goals in the first and second overtimes, before Gervais settled the game in the third OT.

The Gaiters dominated the stats sheet with28 first downs compared to the Huskies' 12, had 440 yards total offence compared to 235, and had 281 yards rushing compared to 136, yet the game took three overtimes to decide.

In Waterloo, Ont., the Western Mustangs season ended Saturday afternoon as the Laurier Golden Hawks recorded a 51-31 victory in the 116th Yates Cup.

Battling the top team in the OUA proved to be too much for the Mustangs, who posted 511 yards of total offence but Laurier had 599 yards in the win.

The Mustangs defence was in a tough fight all game against the Golden Hawks who had 307 yards passing and 298 yards rushing.

