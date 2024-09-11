The Americans won the 2024 Junior Solheim Cup. (Photo: AJGA)

It was a historic victory for the Americans in the Ping Junior Solheim Cup.

The U.S. team wins the 13th Junior Solheim Cup at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia, with a score of 18½-5½ over Team Europe. This is the Americans' eighth Junior Solheim Cup title, moving the all-time record to 8-4-1.

The Americans' score of 18½ points is the most points scored by either team in the tournament's history. The ending score of 18½-5½ is also the largest margin any team has won by in tournament history.

The U.S. dominated singles on Tuesday, winning 10 of the 12 matches and halving another to reclaim the trophy.

Modeled after the Solheim Cup, the Ping Junior Solheim Cup biennially features the 12 best female junior golfers (ages 12-18) from the United States against their counterparts from Europe. The team match play event includes foursomes, four-ball and singles matches played over two days and rotates between U.S. and European host sites coinciding with the Solheim Cup.

This year’s event includes both teams watching the final days of the Solheim Cup matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

This week's win marks Team USA's first since 2019 in Scotland and first win on US soil since 2017 in Iowa. Before losing in 2021 and 2023, Team USA held the title for six years.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: United States wins 2024 Ping Junior Solheim Cup in record-setting fashion