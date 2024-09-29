United States wins 10th consecutive Presidents Cup with five matches still underway

L'ÎLE-BIZARD–SAINTE-GENEVIÈVE, Que. — South Korea's Si Woo Kim missed a birdie putt on No. 18 and lost his match to Keegan Bradley as the United States clinched another win over the International team at the Presidents Cup.

Bradley's victory gave the Americans the 15 1/2 points required to win the tournament with five matches still on the course Sunday at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

It's the U.S.'s 10th consecutive victory at the elite biennial tournament.

The Presidents Cup sees 12 Americans play 12 golfers from around the world, excluding Europe.

All 24 golfers played in individual matches in the final round, with the Internationals entering the day trailing by four points.

Each match is worth a point and a score of 15 1/2 is needed to win the tournament. The Americans held an 11-7 lead heading into the final round, meaning the Internationals needed to take at least eight matches and earn one tie out of the 12 pairings to win.

The largest final-round comeback in Presidents Cup history was when the Americans rallied from a two-point deficit at Australia's Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 2019.

Medinah Country Club outside Chicago will host the next Presidents Cup in 2026.

Xander Schauffele got the first match of the day done quickly, beating Australia's Jason Day 4&3.

South Korea's Tom Kim, easily the most outspoken member of the International team, backed up his words with a birdie on No. 15 to earn a draw with Sam Burns.

World No. 7 Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, the highest-ranked member of the Internationals, eked out a 1-Up win over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

At almost the same time, Russell Henley completed a 3&2 victory over South Korea's Sungjae Im.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., breathed life into the Internationals' cause with a 5&3 win over Tony Finau in the Canadian's best performance of the week.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., conceded to Patrick Cantlay on the 16th green for a 3&1 loss to move the Americans to within a point of winning the tournament.

Si Woo Kim could have tied the match against Bradley if he'd sunk his birdie putt on No. 18, but he missed for the 1-Up loss.

In the remaining pairings, Wyndham Clark matched up with Australia's Min Woo Lee, Sanith Theegala played South Korea's Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa faced Australia's Adam Scott, Brian Harman took on South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Max Homa and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., met in the tournament's final match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press