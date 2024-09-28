United States takes 8-6 overall lead at Presidents Cup with 3-1 third round

L'ÎLE-BIZARD–SAINTE-GENEVIÈVE, Que. — The United States has recaptured the lead at the Presidents Cup after a 3-1 third round of four-ball play at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

That put the overall score at 8-6 heading into Saturday afternoon's fourth round, scheduled to be alternate shot foursome format.

The Americans' solid third round came after the International team tied the tournament 5-5 after a resounding five-match shutout in Friday's foursome round.

The elite biennial tournament sees 12 Americans face 12 golfers from around the world, excluding Europe.

Each match is worth a point and a score of 15 1/2 is needed to win the tournament.

The Internationals have lost nine Presidents Cups in a row.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa had back-to-back birdies on their match's final two holes for a 2&1 win over Australia's Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont.

South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim picked up the lone point for the Internationals in the morning session with a 4&3 victory over Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark in the day's third match.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele then dispatched the all-Canadian duo of Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., 3&2.

Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns earned the Americans' third point of the day with a 2&1 win over Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and South Korea's Sungjae Im.

Pendrith and Scott were back out on the first tee for their afternoon match with Max Homa and Brian Harman as Cantlay and Burns completed their victory over Matsuyama and Im.

The other afternoon matches were delayed by 30 minutes to allow the golfers time to refresh themselves after playing all morning.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press