United reject audacious bid for £60k p/w ace who’s ‘attracting plenty of interest’ ahead of contract expiry in 2025

Manchester United’s transfer dealings have advanced in both directions over the past week and a half.

Last Sunday saw the club announce their first signing of the summer in the form of Joshua Zirkzee, which was quickly followed by the sale of homegrown talent Willy Kambwala to Villarreal.

INEOS chiefs are now locked in talks for what they hope will be a successful hijack of Real Madrid’s pursuit of Leny Yoro, having tested Lille’s resolve with a £52 million bid which was subsequently accepted by the French outfit. After a few days of deliberation, the 18-year-old agreed to an Old Trafford move despite having his heart set on the reigning La Liga champions.

Read more: Leny Yoro travels to Manchester for medical ahead of £52m transfer

Fulham submit audacious proposal for Carrington graduate

Amidst such chaos, United rebuffed a proposal for one of Erik ten Hag’s most trusted lieutenants: Scott McTominay. Mail Sport has revealed that Fulham tried their luck with a bid this week, although it was less than West Ham’s rejected £30m offer last summer.

At the time, the Reds valued McTominay in the region of £45m, and given that he’s on the back of a career-best goalscoring campaign after netting 10 times in all competitions, it’s safe to say their valuation will have increased.

The 27-year-old, who earns a reported £60,000 per week, is said to be ‘attracting plenty of interest’ this summer. His contract expires in 2025, but the club have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

Jul 18 2024, 6:34

