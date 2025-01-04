United want to sign PSG star for ‘problematic’ role, he’s keen to make the move

Manchester United have had a tough Premier League campaign and they have accumulated only 22 points at the midway stage.

The Red Devils have looked defensively vulnerable under manager Ruben Amorim. The left wing-back position has been a concern.

The Portuguese wants a ‘proper signing‘ for the role. iNews now (page 53) claim that Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes is the ‘top pick’ for the ‘problematic’ position at United.

The 22-year-old is also understood to be keen to make the move to Old Trafford.

Mendes’ arrival could depend on outgoings

The left-back previously worked under Amorim at Sporting CP. He predominantly played as a left wing-back before joining Les Parisiens for £34 million in 2022.

Mendes’ current deal with the French champions expires in June next year and as things stand, he has turned down their contract proposal on the table.

The young defender is unsatisfied with the salary offer, which could benefit the Red Devils.

Mendes has opened the door for a reunion with Amorim, but a mid-season transfer could ultimately depend on multiple player exits in the coming weeks.

United don’t have immediate funds to purchase the Portuguese as they are close to breaching the PSR spending limits.

The Red Devils may need to offload Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Antony on loan. The club could save part of their respective salaries to ease their PSR concerns.

Mendes would be a brilliant acquisition for United. He is strong with the ball at his feet and has an impressive passing accuracy of 90 percent in Ligue 1 this term.

The Sporting CP graduate has also impressed with his tackling, recoveries and duel-winning ability. He has caught the eye with his overlapping runs and dribbling skills too.

His all-round attributes make him an ideal signing for Amorim in the left wing-back position.

Article written by Sri Aswin .