United must consider deal for ‘world-class’ £42m star if Casemiro moves to Roma – opinion





Manchester United have had a quiet transfer window, but there could be plenty of activity before Monday’s deadline.

A new left wing-back has been the top priority for the Red Devils, and a formal announcement could be made soon.

United have reached a verbal agreement with Lecce to sign Patrick Dorgu after multiple rounds of negotiations.

A midfielder could be another target for the Red Devils, suppose Casemiro leaves in the next few days.

Serie A club Roma are interested in landing his signature in case they part ways with Leandro Paredes.

Casemiro is also open to a potential loan move. If a deal materialises with Roma, United should make a late push for a replacement.

United hold a long-term interest in Juventus’ Douglas Luiz. The club should consider a loan deal with a conditional buy obligation.

The Brazilian ace was among the best midfielders in the English top-flight last season.

He was brilliant for Aston Villa with 10 goals and 10 assists from 53 games and played a big role in their Champions League qualification.

Villa ended up selling him to the Bianconeri for £42 million to avoid a potential points deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Luiz has since failed to come to terms with Serie A football. He has failed to contribute in any of his 18 games and has been a regular substitute.

In our view, the door is open for United to sign him. Luiz could be tempted to return to the Premier League amid his woes at the Bianconeri.

Juventus are unlikely to sanction a straight-loan deal, but United could persuade them with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are fulfilled.

Luiz has all the traits to succeed under manager Ruben Amorim. He is a hard-working midfielder with a tireless work rate and makes goal contributions.

The 26-year-old, who is ‘world-class‘ according to John McGinn, could emerge as a regular starter from the number eight role for the Red Devils.

The former Manchester City man is well accomplished to playing as a defensive midfielder too, and would be a good choice to replace Casemiro.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Article written by Sri Aswin .