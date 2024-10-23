‘Unfinished business’: Ayoka Lee reflects on time at K-State ahead of final season

Ayoka Lee has become a household name for Kansas State fans.

Joining the Wildcats women’s basketball team in 2018, Lee’s name is all across the record books, including as the program’s all-time rebounds leader (1,118). She ranks third all-time in points scored (2,194, 139 shy of Kendra Wecker’s 2,333).

Heading into her seventh and final year at K-State, Lee’s decision to stay for one more season was simple.

“Absolutely unfinished business,” the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year said on Tuesday. “We had a great season last year, but there were some things like the Big 12 title and not making the second (weekend) of the tournament that I think really stuck with us.

“But another big factor in that was (how) I’ve had such a great experience at K-State. I don’t think there’s a lot of college athletes that can be in my position, and that’s just a reality of the athletics world we live in — there’s a transfer portal. But just to be wanted back at K-State and (having) the experiences I’ve had, it’s a great option.”

Lee acknowledged that few athletes stay at one school for seven years, even joking that K-State men’s basketball transfer Coleman Hawkins called her an “artifact.” Sophomore guard Zyanna Walker joked that Lee was on the team when she toured campus in eighth grade.

All the while, Lee has been along for the ride — both with the growth of women’s college basketball and to her own game over the years.

“It’s been really cool,” Lee said. “I remember (coach Jeff Mittie) telling me on my visit just about the rich history K-State has, and I just think it’s really cool to see how that has been added to and renewed in some way.

“I remember Nicole Ohlde (2000-04) telling a story about when they’d show up to games, the lines outside of Bramlage were super long. I remember my freshman year being like, ‘I want that. I want to experience that here at K-State.’ We got a little glimpse of that last year, so that’s been really cool.”

Ahead of her final season, Lee and the Wildcats find themselves atop the preseason Big 12 standings for the first time in program history. They’re also ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25.

As the Wildcats work to maintain and exceed the expectations set for them, Lee’s leadership will play a critical role.

“She’s always where her feet are,” Mittie said. “That’s what I’ve loved about her from the time she came in as a freshman, that she’s so grateful for the entire experience.”

Senior guard Serena Sundell joins Lee for one last ride with the Wildcats. Sundell expressed her admiration for Lee as a teammate on Tuesday.

“She’s just such a good role model to have on the team,” Sundell said. “I think just seeing her find herself outside of basketball with her career — and (in) basketball — you see glimpses of her age in those ways. But it’s fun to look up to her and see her do both and carry all of these things on her shoulders, and still come to practice every day, being present where her feet are.”

Mittie also noted that Lee is the healthiest she’s been “in a long time” ahead of her final season. Lee dealt with an ankle injury that sidelined her for six games last year as well as a knee injury that kept her out of the 2023 season.

“It’s definitely not something to take for granted,” Lee said. “There’s definitely times last year where I didn’t think I could ever do the things I’m doing right now in the weight room, or just how things feel on the court.”

The Wildcats begin their season with an exhibition against Washburn on Oct. 30 at Bramlage Coliseum.