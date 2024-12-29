The unexpected opening that could hand Real Madrid a defensive bargain in January

The unexpected opening that could hand Real Madrid a defensive bargain in January

In a surprising development, reports from MARCA suggest there is a slim chance that Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a move to Real Madrid during the winter transfer window.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the possibility of this high-profile transfer is creating a buzz within the club. Right now, though, Real Madrid are reportedly not planning to push for the transfer aggressively.

Will Liverpool sanction a sale?

Interestingly, it is said that if Liverpool decide that an immediate sale is in their best interest to secure a financial return before the player’s potential departure, the Spanish club’s management would be open to negotiations.

They are said to be exploring a balanced approach—one that considers waiting until July for a free transfer while also respecting Liverpool’s needs and Alexander-Arnold’s preferences.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is open to Real Madrid move. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, it is no secret that Carlo Ancelotti would undoubtedly benefit from the addition of a player like Alexander-Arnold, as injuries to key defenders like Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal have created some challenges in the squad.

A good addition

While the central defence is currently well-covered with Antonio Rudiger and the encouraging recovery of David Alaba, the right-back position remains an area of concern.

Lucas Vazquez has shown he is capable of filling the role, but with seven months of intense competition ahead, the team may struggle to rely solely on him for the long haul.

Real Madrid have not made any signings in the winter transfer window for the past five years, as the club’s president, Florentino Perez, and board are generally opposed to mid-season deals.

However, this situation could prove to be an exception. With Alexander-Arnold reportedly feeling that his time at Liverpool is nearing its end, this could be a rare opportunity for Real Madrid to secure a world-class player in a critical position.