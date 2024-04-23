Under-pressure Erik ten Hag lashes out at ‘embarrassing’ reaction to Man Utd’s FA Cup win: ‘A disgrace’

Erik ten Hag has hit out at the media’s criticism of Manchester United following their FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry, calling the reaction to the penalty shoot-out victory against the Championship side as “embarrassing” and a “disgrace”.

United progressed to their second FA Cup final under Ten Hag in two years, but only after they blew a three-goal lead at Wembley and survived a marginal offside decision in extra time that would have seen Coventry pull off one of the greatest shocks in the competition’s history.

Ten Hag admitted that United “got away it” after full-time, but the under-fire Dutchman lashed out at what he perceived to be negativity surrounding his side’s win after he was asked if United’s collapse was “embarrassing”.

United, who will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25, take on Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night and Ten Hag was adamant that the win over Coventry was an achievement.

"You asked the question: ‘is it embarrassing?’ No, the reaction from you was embarrassing,” Ten Hag said.

“It is the comments. Top football is about results, we made it to a final and we deserved it not only by this game but also the other games.

"We lost control for 20 minutes, we also had bad luck, 3-2, 3-3. We were very lucky in the end, it is clear. Penalties was very good and we made it to the final, it is a huge achievement. Twice, in two years, is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years.

"The comments are a disgrace."

