UNC women's soccer coach Anson Dorrance, who won 21 NCAA titles, retires

North Carolina women’s soccer coach Anson Dorrance, who led the Tar Heels to 21 national championships across 47 seasons, announced his retirement on Sunday afternoon.

“As many of you know I modeled our program after Dean Smith’s basketball program, and retiring at this time is a credit to his thinking, as well,” Dorrance said in a school-issued statement.

“He would re-evaluate his tenure, not after the season, but after he had time to recharge his batteries prior to the next season. When he didn’t, he retired. After last season I initially was excited about the chance to bolster our roster, which we most certainly have done, but as preseason training camp went on, I realized I didn’t have the same energy it takes to give 100% to this year’s team.

“The players and staff, the university, Carolina athletics and our great fans deserve more, and the respect I have for the amazing legacy the current and former players have built led me to make this decision at this time.”

Dorrance told UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham on Friday before revealing his retirement to the team Sunday afternoon, according to UNC.

“Anson is an all-time soccer, coaching and Tar Heel legend. The numbers and accomplishments are staggering and will be hard for any coach or program to replicate or exceed. His impact on the development and growth of women’s sports across the country and around the world has been profound,” Cunningham said.

“Not only did he elevate women’s sports in the NCAA, but he also led the early dominance of the United States Women’s National Team. With Anson at the helm numerous Tar Heels raised trophies in the World Cup and later in the Olympics.”

Associate head coach Damon Nahas will lead the team this season as interim head coach while Cunningham directs a national search. The Tar Heels open the 2024 regular season at Denver on Thursday.

Anson Dorrance’s record, accomplishments at UNC

Dorrance, 73, graduated from UNC in 1974 and went on to become one of the most successful coaches in sport.

As the Tar Heels’ first and only women’s soccer coach to date, Dorrance led UNC to 934 wins in 45 seasons. He also coached the men’s squad for two years, pushing his career wins to 1,106.

“Anyone who knows Anson recognizes how deeply competitive he is, so to step aside now underscores his belief it is the right decision for the success of this year’s team. I have great respect for him and his decision,” Cunningham said.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Anson Dorrance hugs Ally Sentnor (21) after a game at WakeMed Soccer Park.

“Everyone at Carolina thanks Anson, M’Liss, and their family for a 50-plus-year relationship with the university. He will forever be a Tar Heel.”

UNC won 21 NCAA titles and 22 ACC Tournament championships under Dorrance, who racked up 147 NCAA Tournament wins and 31 College Cups. Entering the 2024 season, UNC has been ranked 513 weeks in a row.

“It is no exaggeration to say Anson Dorrance is one of the greatest collegiate coaches of all time, in any sport,” said UNC chancellor Lee H. Roberts.

He has trained many of the best players in the history of U.S. women’s soccer and has led our program through decades of unparalleled success. Coach Dorrance has shaped the sport for generations to come and leaves an unequaled legacy at Carolina.”

A seven-time national coach of the year, Dorrance led the Tar Heels to five perfect seasons and set an NCAA record with 92 wins in a row from 1990-94.

Mia Hamm on list of UNC legends to play for Dorrance

During his time in Chapel Hill, Dorrance coached a crowd of legendary players, none better than Mia Hamm.

The current president of U.S. Soccer, Hamm was named the ACC’s Greatest Female Athlete in the league’s first 50 years. Hamm set the NCAA scoring record and was a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year.

Kristine Lilly, one of five Tar Heels to captain the U.S. women’s national team, played in a U.S.-best 354 international games. Crystal Dunn and Emily Fox are among the latest UNC players to play for the USWNT, which won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Under Dorrance, UNC had 102 first-team All-America awards, 19 ACC Players of the Year , 34 NCAA Tournament MVPs and 22 ACC Tournament MVPs. Fourteen Tar Heels have won 21 Olympic gold medals. In 2019, UNC dedicated the home of the soccer and lacrosse programs as Dorrance Field.

