UNC Greensboro visits Furman following Walters' 30-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-6, 2-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (11-7, 1-1 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays UNC Greensboro after Tate Walters scored 30 points in Furman's 82-73 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Paladins have gone 6-0 in home games. Furman leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 36.4 boards. Kate Johnson leads the Paladins with 7.4 rebounds.

The Spartans are 2-1 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Khalis Cain averaging 3.8.

Furman averages 71.9 points, 20.5 more per game than the 51.4 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Furman gives up.

The Paladins and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Ryan averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Jayde Gamble is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press