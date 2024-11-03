UNC Greensboro opens season at home against FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at UNC Greensboro Spartans

Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts FGCU in the season opener.

UNC Greensboro finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Spartans shot 46.1% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range last season.

FGCU finished 14-18 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press