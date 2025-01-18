UNC Greensboro beats Western Carolina 83-55

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Atwell's 17 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Western Carolina 83-55 on Saturday.

Atwell shot 6 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (12-7, 5-1 Southern Conference). Kenyon Giles went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Ronald Polite went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.

Cord Stansberry led the way for the Catamounts (5-12, 1-5) with 18 points. Western Carolina also got nine points from Brandon Morgan. CJ Hyland also recorded eight points.

UNC Greensboro took the lead with 8:58 left in the first half and never looked back. Atwell led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 30-26 at the break. UNC Greensboro extended its lead to 50-35 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Giles scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Both teams next play Wednesday. UNC Greensboro hosts Mercer and Western Carolina goes on the road to play East Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press