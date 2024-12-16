UNC football transfer portal: Latest on Bill Belichick's rebuild of Tar Heels program

With Bill Belichick officially named North Carolina football's next coach, the rebuild in Chapel Hill has started.

The Tar Heels hiring Belichick is a seismic moment in college football, as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history will look to rebuild UNC's program "his way" or in a "professional way." UNC has not won the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1980 and hasn't recorded double-digit wins since 2015.

It's a rebuild that, of course, will include potential home visits, offering NIL packages and utilizing the transfer portal — compared to the free agent market that he utilized as the Patriots general manager during his time in the NFL.

REQUIRED READING: Bill Belichick officially named North Carolina's new head football coach

On top of the Tar Heels' contractual commitment to Belichick (five years/$50 million), North Carolina is expected to invest a significant amount of money into the football program from Belichick's staff and the program's NIL budget. As reported by USA Today Sports' Matt Hayes, the Tar Heels' NIL budget is expected to go up from $4 million to $20 million.

Belichick and UNC's "honeymoon period" won't last long as with the transfer portal already open, the six-time Super Bowl coach will have to hit the ground running and perhaps play some catch-up. This, of course, will include re-selling the program to those of the Tar Heels that have already entered the transfer portal.

With Belichick's hiring at North Carolina, the Tar Heels coach becomes the country's oldest active college football coach at 72.

So, who might Belichick and Co. bring in as their first recruiting class? Here's the latest updates surrounding UNC football's involvement in the transfer portal as Belichick takes over in Chapel Hill:

UNC football transfer portal updates

This section was last updated on Monday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Amare Campbell stays at UNC

Belichick has retained another Tar Heel, who entered his name into the portal before his arrival. Campbell finished with 72 total tackles, six ½ sacks, two broken-up passes and a forced fumble this past season at UNC.

Good news for Bill Belichick and North Carolina:



UNC standout linebacker Amare Campbell, who entered the transfer portal this week, has withdrawn his name from the portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @CBSSports/@247Sports.



Had 72 tackles and 6.5 sacks this year.… pic.twitter.com/Wf0mmPXxqT — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 15, 2024

Austin Blaske withdraws from transfer portal

As UNC and Belichick were finalizing the deal Wednesday, Tar Heels' offensive lineman Austin Blaske withdrew his name from the transfer portal. Blaske, who started at center all but one game this season for the Tar Heels, entered his name into the portal two days ago, according to Inside Carolina.

I have decided to take my name out of the transfer portal…. #GoHeels #gdtbath — Austin Blaske (@AustinBlaske) December 11, 2024

REQUIRED READING: Oldest college football coaches: Where Bill Belichick ranks with North Carolina hiring

UNC football incoming transfers

This section will be updated as UNC and Belichick receive commitments from players in the transfer portal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UNC football transfer portal: Live updates on Bill Belichick's rebuild