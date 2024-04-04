UNC’s Erin Matson wants to play in Olympics. USA Field Hockey says she can’t

One of the most decorated field hockey players, North Carolina head coach Erin Matson will not be allowed to try out for the U.S. Olympic team during its trials in Charlotte on Sunday.

USA. Field Hockey, the sport’s national governing body, ruled the former UNC star player, who led the Heels to a national championship as their 23-year-old coach last November, ineligible to play.

The ruling, first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, comes after Matson returned to play for the U.S. team at the Pan Am Cup competition last month in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

“Part of playing in the indoor Pan Am Cup was to give (USA Field Hockey) an opportunity to see me play again,” said Matson, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I loved indoor; I grew up playing indoor.

“Unfortunately, USA Field Hockey has chosen not to let me try out, so that’s a little bittersweet. But it was a great opportunity. I’m glad it worked out. I’m thankful for my athletic director, my staff, and my team for being so supportive.”

The move has drawn outrage at UNC, where there remains hope the decision will be overturned.

“For reasons that are beyond comprehension, Erin has been denied the opportunity to try out for the US Olympic Team at the trials in Charlotte on April 7,” John Preyer, UNC Board of Trustees chair, said Thursday in a statement. “Why is US Field Hockey denying the greatest American player in history a chance to compete for a spot on the Olympic team? Erin meets all the criteria and is willing, able, and ready to be in Charlotte on Sunday with the full support of her colleagues and team at Carolina. We trust US Field Hockey will reconsider their earlier statements and give Erin the opportunity to compete.”

