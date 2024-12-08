'Unbelievable' Grimes should not be taken for granted

[Getty Images]

Swansea City boss Luke Williams says "unbelievable," skipper Matt Grimes is "in a class of his own."

Grimes' fine finish, his second goal of the season, earned Swansea a deserved point in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Grimes, 29, who has played over 270 games for the club, is a special talent, according to his manager.

"The important thing is to never take him for granted, which is easy to do when he is ever-present," Williams explained.

"He's an amazing player and an amazing captain he adds incredible quality."

Williams says Grimes' goal and his contribution at Kenilworth Road sums him up as a player, having been a mainstay for the Swans since signing for the club in 2015 from Exeter City.

"The finish [for his goal] is something right out of the very top drawer, he slams that ball on the move on a very tough pitch," Williams added.

"Please don't take him for granted, he's unbelievable. As good as the goal was, he covered a counter-attack against an incredibly athletic substitute in the 95th minute, he's in a class of his own for me."