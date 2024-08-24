Unbeaten since 2013-14: All the key stats ahead of Parma vs. Milan

AC Milan are looking to get their first win of the new Serie A season tonight when they take on Parma, as well as what would be the first victory under Paulo Fonseca.

Milan have played Parma 70 times in competitive games across their almost 125-year history, with 37 of them being wins, 17 draws and 16 defeats in that time, which is a win rate of 52.9%.

The last time that the two sides faced off was in 2020-21, with a 2-2 draw at San Siro followed up by a 3-1 win for Milan at the Tardini with Ante Rebic, Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao all scoring.

Our pre-match preview has all the latest team news plus some insight on the opposition, while below are the best facts and stats ahead of the game.

➤ Milan have scored in all of their last 16 Serie A matches against Parma (38 goals, 2.4 on average per match); the Rossoneri have a longer open streak of goals against only two opponents in the top division: Triestina (17) and Catania (18).

➤ Milan have won 29 games in Serie A over Parma (14D, 11L), only Roma (33) have beaten Parma more times in the competition. The Rossoneri are unbeaten in the last 8 games against the Gialloblu (6W, 2D), after having lost two games in a row in 2013-14.

➤ Milan has won their last two away games against Parma in Serie A and have only ever once done better in the top flight: between 2004 and 2006 when they picked up three consecutive away wins under Carlo Ancelotti.

➤ After the 1-1 draw at home against Fiorentina, this will be the first time that Parma have begun a Serie A campaign with two home games: the Gialloblu have not drawn in both of their first two games in the top flight since 2001- 02 with Ulivieri in the dugout.

➤ Milan drew their first game of the season but in the last 12 seasons in Serie A, they have always had at least one win from the first two games. The last season without a win for the Rossoneri in the first two games of a season was in 2011-12 (draw against Lazio and defeat to Napoli).

➤ Paulo Fonseca has drawn his first Serie A game as AC Milan coach. In the last 40 years, only one coach failed to pick up a win in one of their first two games in charge of the Rossoneri: Stefano Pioli, draw against Lecce and a defeat to Roma in October 2019.

More Stories / The Match

Unbeaten since 2013-14: All the key stats ahead of Parma vs. Milan

24 August 2024, 15:05

GdS: Predicted XIs for Parma vs. Milan – Fonseca prepares an overhaul

24 August 2024, 14:40

GdS: Less passive, more aggressive – what Fonseca wants from Milan in Parma

24 August 2024, 14:15

➤ Between this and last season in Serie A and Serie B, Ange-Yoan Bonny (25/10/2003) has provided 8 assists including one against Fiorentina in the last game. Of the players to have provided at least the same number of assists in the top five European leagues and their respective second divisions, only two are younger than him: Abdul Fatawu (08/03/2004) and Savinho (10/04/2004) .

➤ In the league opener, Zion Suzuki, the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in Serie A, was the keeper who saved the most shots. He made six saves and has only done better on five occasions in his 40 appearances between the Japanese and Belgian leagues.

➤ The first of Theo Hernández’s three hat-tricks in Serie A came on 13 December 2020 against Parma. He has scored a total of three goals in Serie A against us, only scoring more against Torino and Venezia in the same competition.