Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) celebrates after winning a UFC bantamweight title fight against Umar Nurmagomedov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Umar Nurmagomedov doesn't believe Merab Dvalishvili was the rightful winner of their UFC 311 title fight.

In his first statement after exiting the octagon following Dvalishvili's (19-4 MMA, 12-2 UFC) unanimous decision win to retain the bantamweight title on Saturday, Nurmagomedov (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) said he has "no excuses" for failing to get his hand raised for the first time in his career.

However, Nurmagomedov said in his heart and mind he thought the result should've gone in his favor, and he can't be convinced otherwise (via Instagram):

There are no excuses. InshaAllah я стану чемпионом The rest is not important. Praise Allah in any situation And I don't think I've lost this battle If even the whole world will convince me otherwise. Deal with the injuries and get back on track InshaAllah

In the immediate aftermath of the fight during his in-cage interview with Joe Rogan, Nurmagomedov revealed he suffered a hand injury in the opening round, which was later confirmed with images circulated by his management. He put on a competitive performance for the rest of the fight even while dealing with that, but the degree to which it hindered him is something only Nurmagomedov knows.

Related

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Renato Moicano, Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 311 title losses?

UFC 311 social media reactions: Merab Dvalishvili scores upset title defense vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311: Best photos

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 311.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Umar Nurmagomedov convinced he beat Merab Dvalishvili in UFC 311 title fight