Umar Nurmagomedov accuses 'nervous' Merab Dvalishvili of trying to avoid UFC 311 title defense

INGLEWOOD, Calif. –The fight is happening, but Umar Nurmagomedov is convinced that that's not what Merab Dvalishvili wanted.

The two bantamweights collide in the co-main event of UFC 311 on Saturday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Challenger Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) accused champ Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) of trying to avoid fighting him not only for UFC 311, but on previous occasions.

"He's nervous – of course he's nervous," Nurmagomedov said at Wednesday's UFC 311 media day. "He's maybe upset with UFC – they pushed him to fight with me. Even before he was champion, he don't take this fight. He doesn't want to fight with me and when he became champion I think he tried to fight with others because others would be easier fights for him.

"He can't tell anything to UFC or Dana (White) to show them. He's always talking he's company guy, company guy – but they pushed him to fight with me."

Dvalishvili has been vocal in the buildup about not thinking Nurmagomedov had the merit to be challenging him. Nurmagomedov, cousin of retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, doesn't think Dvalishvili is actually speaking on merit, but more on trying to avoid him.

Nurmagomedov feels certain that he's done enough to earn his spot as the No. 1 contender.

"It's not true that it came too early," Nurmagomedov said. "I'm fighting for the title like most of the fighters. Some of them fight for the title after one fight, some fight on his debut fight. It's not make sense to tell this that I fought for the title because of my cousin name Khabib or UFC pushed me. Aljamain Sterling fought for the title after five-fight win streak. Why can't I fight for the title after six?"

